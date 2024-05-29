Wayne Rooney on golf with Donald Trump: there were snipers in the bushes





New Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney has spoken about his time in the United States, including a memorable round of golf played with former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to his former Manchester United and England team-mate Gary Neville on his show The Overlap, Rooney recalled how the match went. At the time, Rooney was part of Major League Soccer side DC United, for whom he played in 2018 and 2019 and later managed. The game took place in 2019 at Trump National Golf Club outside of DC.

(Hed) asked me to give his son (Barron) football lessons, Rooney said, and (Barron) said, Do you want to see my dad? He took me into the Oval Office and then from there his (personal assistant) was just texting me, do you want to play some (golf?) holes.

At the time, Barron Trump was playing on a DC United academy team. He is an avid football fan and was once photographed playing on the White House lawn, wearing an Arsenal jersey. He was photographed alongside Rooney at the 2018 White House Christmas party, which Rooney attended as a guest of the president.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani, then the president's lawyer, joined Rooney and Trump for their round of golf.

The crazy thing was, we had Giuliani in the buggy (golf cart) behind us, Rooney said with a laugh, and then there were about 50 to 100 golf buggies all providing security. There was a boat in the lake with snipers, there were snipers in the bushes, and I was wondering: What is going on here?!

Trump is a polarizing figure in the United States and Rooney's visit with the president in 2018 caused minor commotion among DC United fans. The Manchester United legend was quick to clarify the nature of his visit at the time, telling a Washington Post reporter that it had been apolitical and purely a decision to take my family to see the White House. opportunity to take my children (there). we felt we could not refuse.

It's not uncommon for athletes from all sports to visit the White House, usually as part of a championship celebration. Over the years, other American football figures have also made individual visits. Brazilian legend Pel juggled a ball with former President Gerald Ford and then President Jimmy Carter, while members of Team America, an American team from the early 1980s, visited President Ronald Reagan. Major League Soccer clubs regularly visited the White House, but the last team to do so was the LA Galaxy, who visited Barack Obama's White House in 2015 after winning the 2014 MLS Cup.

Earlier in 2018, while visiting Washington ahead of his first match with the club, Rooney had dinner with a friend at the now-closed Trump International Hotel, but did not stay there.

I know a lot of people in the United States have an opinion for or against the president, Rooney told the Washington Post at the time, and that's their personal choice. It's not my choice.

