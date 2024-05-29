PM Modi senses conspiracy in Odisha CM's trembling hand: 'How did Naveen Babu's health deteriorate so much?'





With general and parliamentary elections underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making significant efforts to strengthen its foothold in Odisha, a state long dominated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Biju Janata Dal (BJD). . In a recent speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made pointed remarks about Patnaik's health, hinting at possible conspiracies and promising to investigate further if the BJP comes to power. “Today, all the well-wishers of Naveen Babu are worried. They are worried how Naveen Babu's health has deteriorated so much over the last year,” Modi said, addressing a large crowd in Mayurbhanj. He continued, “Over the years, whenever people close to Naveen Babu meet me, they certainly discuss Naveen Babu's health. They tell me that Naveen Babu is no longer capable of doing anything on his own.” This comment comes at a critical time. Naveen Patnaik, who has headed the Odisha government since 2000, is revered for his administrative acumen and efforts in disaster management, which have significantly boosted his popularity. His leadership ensured the BJD's dominance in the state for over two decades, often keeping the BJP at bay despite the latter's national importance. But recently, when election campaigning was at its peak, a video went viral showing the Odisha CM addressing a crowd but with one of his hands shaking. Patnaik's closest aide, and considered next in line to take charge of the BJO, VK Pandian, was also present in the viral video, holding a microphone in front of Patnaik. But Modi's remarks could be aimed at sowing doubts about the sustainability of Patnaik's leadership. “People who have been close to Naveen Babu for a long time believe that there might be a conspiracy behind his deteriorating health,” Modi suggested. “Is there a conspiracy behind the deteriorating health of Naveen Babu? The people of Odisha have a right to know whether the lobby that wields power in Odisha behind the scenes in the name of Naveen Babu is responsible for the poor health of Naveen Babu.” The strategic use of health concerns in political discourse is not new, but it highlights the intense battle for Odisha's political landscape. The BJP, under Modi's leadership, wants to break the BJD's long-standing hold on the state by highlighting issues that resonate with the electorate. “This mystery should be revealed. After June 10, when the BJP comes to power in Odisha, a special committee will be formed to investigate why Naveen Babu's health is deteriorating,” Modi assured the crowd. The bold statement reflects the BJP's aggressive campaign strategy in Odisha, where it seeks to present itself as a viable alternative to the BJD. Allegations of a potential conspiracy behind Patnaik's health problems are aimed at creating a narrative of change, suggesting that new leadership is needed to bring transparency and good governance to the state. Naveen Patnaik's relationship with the BJP has gone through phases of alliance and opposition. While the BJD was once partnered with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the two parties have contested elections independently since 2009. Despite this, Patnaik has often maintained a pragmatic stance, supporting the central government on various questions, which highlights the complex political dynamics at play.

