Indonesian president renews pledge to cut corporate taxes if re-elected





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has renewed his pledge to cut corporate tax rates in Southeast Asia's largest economy if he is re-elected in April, an economic adviser said on Thursday, following a similar promise from his electoral opponent. “Tax reforms will continue during Mr Jokowi's second term if he is re-elected. This includes a reduction in corporate tax rates,” Denni Purbasari, Widodo's deputy chief of staff, told reporters, referring to to the nickname widely used by the president. . In 2016, Widodo promised he would follow a tax amnesty program with a reduction in corporate tax, possibly bringing the level down to as low as the 17 percent rate in neighboring Singapore. He has not yet kept his promise. Indonesia currently taxes corporate profits at 25 percent, or 20 percent for publicly traded companies. “If he is re-elected, after April 17, he will launch more structural reforms. He will not wait until October (the start of the new presidential term),” Purbasari said. Widodo's opponent in the April election, ex-general Prabowo Subianto, plans to cut corporate tax rates by up to 8 percentage points to boost economic growth if he wins, Harryadin Mahardika said , an economist on his campaign team. Prabowo, as he is commonly known in Indonesia, also wants to reduce personal tax rates to make them fairer, Mahardika said. During his term, Widodo twice raised the threshold at which individuals start paying income tax, granting tax cuts to low-income people. A nine-month tax amnesty that ended in March 2017 saw the declaration of assets worth around $330 billion and was considered one of the most successful amnesties in the world. The Finance Ministry's tax department has promised to upgrade its technology and buy new software to analyze a trove of data collected during the amnesty and as part of a global push for transparency in tax sharing. data with other jurisdictions. The market did not take place last year, although officials said it would in 2019. During his 2014 election campaign, Widodo also promised to increase Indonesia's tax revenue to 16% of GDP. Its Finance Ministry forecasts a tax ratio of just under 12 percent this year. Prabowo has now said he would be able to increase the tax rate to 16 percent if elected and would use the additional revenue to increase civil servants' salaries. (Reporting by Michael Jeffrey and Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Ed Davies and Kim Coghill)

