



The Congress came down hard on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after he said the world came to know Mahatma Gandhi only after the 1982 film "Gandhi". In an interview with the news channel PBA, Modi asserted that Mahatma Gandhi was a globally important figure, while suggesting that his recognition beyond India's borders was lacking. He wondered whether, over the past 75 years, it was not the duty of the nation to elevate Gandhi's stature on the world stage.

Modi said, "Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul in the world. During these 75 years, was it not our responsibility to inform the world about Mahatma Gandhi? Nobody knew it. Forgive me, but the first time there was curiosity about him in the world was during the filming of the film "Gandhi". We did not do it. The film Gandhi, an Indian-British co-production directed by Richard Attenborough, was released in India on November 30, 1982. The film received 11 Academy Award nominations, winning eight awards, including Best Picture, in the same year.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has reacted critically to the outgoing Prime Minister's claims about global recognition of Mahatma Gandhi. Ramesh said, "I don't know in what world the outgoing Prime Minister lives, where Mahatma Gandhi was unknown in the whole world before 1982. If anyone has destroyed the legacy of the Mahatma, it is the Prime outgoing minister himself. His own government destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi and Ahmedabad," Ramesh wrote on X.

Ramesh further characterized the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as a battle between the supporters of Mahatma Gandhi and those of his assassin, Nathuram Godse. "It is the mark of RSS workers that they do not know the nationalism of Mahatma Gandhi. Nathuram Godse killed Gandhiji because of the environment created by their ideology. The 2024 election was held between Mahatma Bhakts and Godse Bhakts. The defeat of the outgoing Prime Minister and his companions Godse Bhakt is obvious."

