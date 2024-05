How Xi Jinping plans to quell China's labor market chaos

“Employment is the most basic means of livelihood of the population and it is linked to… the healthy development of the economy and society, as well as the long-term stability of the country,” Xi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency.

According to a South China Morning Post, the president's comments followed a lecture on the labor market given by Mo Rong, director of the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security, emphasizing the urgency of the issue at the Graduation season is approaching and many private companies face layoffs to cut costs.

Xi stressed the need for high-quality development that generates more and better jobs, saying: “High-quality development should be a process that generates more and better jobs, and development should better stimulate employment. »

Lian Ping, director general of the Forum of Chief Economists of China, stressed the importance of employment, noting: “There is no doubt about the importance of employment… Without employment, there is no will have no income. Not to mention encouraging consumption, which can only be contracted. Lian added that boosting business vitality is key to stabilizing the labor market, as vibrant businesses will create more jobs.

China's private sector, which employs more than 80 percent of the urban workforce, has struggled to recover since the pandemic. With a record 11.79 million college students graduating this summer, the job market is under pressure.

In response, Xi encouraged graduates to seek employment in grassroots organizations, rural areas and small businesses. He called for a change in mentality to cultivate “a correct view of employment” and explore new employment opportunities.

We need to conduct a thorough analysis of why there are labor shortages in certain sectors, Xi said. We can start by solving the problem of a lack of workers in certain positions, and then move on to the problem of unemployment for some people.

Xi also stressed the need for better labor market supervision to address issues such as employment discrimination, wage defaults and illegal dismissals. “We must effectively combat employment discrimination, default in wages and social security contributions, illegal dismissals and other chaos,” he added.

The unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group was 14.7 percent last month, down from 15.3 percent the month before, but still significantly higher than the national unemployment average of 5 percent. China created 4.36 million new urban jobs in the first four months of this year, up 2.8 percent from the same period last year, with a job creation target of the whole year of 12 million.

