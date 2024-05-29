Erdoğan urges Muslims to fight 'bloodthirsty vampire' Netanyahu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Wednesday called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “vampire who feeds on blood” and urged Muslims to act against the “threat” posed by the Jewish state.
“The world is watching the barbarity of a psychopath, a blood-eating vampire called Netanyahu, and it is watching it live,” Erdoan said in a speech to members of his AK party.
“Oh, the American state, this blood is also on your hands. You are responsible for this genocide at least as much as Israel. Oh, the heads of state and government of Europe, you are also a party to the genocide of Israel, to this barbarity, this vampiric act of Israel, because you remained silent,” accused the Turkish leader, according to a press release.
“No state is safe unless Israel accepts international law and considers itself bound by it. This includes Turkey,” added Erdoan, accused of having oppressed and killed the Kurds in his country.
Erdoan urged Muslims and “young people” around the world to help eradicate Zionism, which he denounced as an “anarchic perversion,” and prevent Netanyahu’s “murderous network” from “spinning out of control.”
“I have a few words to say to the Islamic world here: what are you waiting for to reach a common decision? Allah will hold you, all of us, responsible for this,” he said.
Erdoan has publicly sided with Hamas since the October 7 terrorist attacks, which saw the Islamist group invade the northwest Negev, murder some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnap more than 250 .
Last month, Ankara invited Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's “political” office, to stay in the country, calling him a “leader of the Palestinian struggle.”
Erdoan also blocked his country's exports to the Jewish state, prompting Israel to end its free trade agreement with Ankara.
In November, he told his country's parliament that Israel would soon be destroyed.
Erdoan has made a habit of comparing Netanyahu and Israel to the Nazis. Late last year he said the Jewish leader was “no different” from Hitler. Then, on May 12, the Turkish president claimed that Netanyahu “had reached a level that would make Hitler jealous.”
In March, Erdoan claimed that the Israel Defense Forces “continue to commit massacres against the Palestinian people,” adding: “Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler , Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis. »
The Turkish president also expressed support for Hamas, saying his government was in “constant contact” with the terrorist group's leaders.
“Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but rather a resistance, and we strongly support them and [are] in permanent contact with its leaders,” he said. “We cannot be forced to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization. We communicate openly with them and support them. »
Netanyahu castigated the Turkish leader for the comments, saying: “Israel respects the laws of war and will not be subjected to the moral sermons of Erdoan, who supports [the] assassins and rapists of the terrorist organization Hamas, denies the Armenian genocide, massacres the Kurds in his own country and represses opponents of the regime and journalists.