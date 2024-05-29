INA Digital, the new Indonesian GovTech





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodoalso known as Jokowi, launched government technology or Government Technology initiative, called INA Digitalduring the 2024 Electronic Government System Summit (EBSS) at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday, May 27. In his remarks, Jokowi stressed the importance of integrating various government digital applications and services in a single portal to improve the quality of services for the community. “In order to strengthen Indonesia's competitiveness, we need to strengthen digital public infrastructure, similar to a 'toll road' for the digitalization of public services. We must also to strenghten the GovTech transformation, which we call INA Digital,” he said, as quoted on the website of the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform. What is GovTech? Simply put, GovTech is a accused entity with consolidation government digital services, which are currently scattered across myriad platforms and applications. According to Abdullah Azwar Anas, head of the SPBE coordination team, GovTech is not a new application or platform, but rather a service integration provider. It is The objective is has address the problem posed by thousands of applications in various government agencies that struggle to interact. CurrentlyThere are approximately 27,000 applications in the government sector that require integration. “The GovTech that the President will launch tomorrow (May 27) is not an application or a platform, but a service integration organizer because government agencies have their own services, requiring people to download many applications », Anas REMARK during the SPBE Summit 2024 press conference in Jakarta on Sunday, May 26. Acceleration of services President Jokowi said INA Digital marks the initial phase of accelerating digital service transformation for the Indonesian government, encompassing education, healthcare, business licensing, taxation, etc. “But it doesn't matter, I think the migration should be gradual, but what is crucial is that we have started it. We are preparing the state apparatus (ASN), including in the digital sector,” he explained. He further highlighted the need for all ministries, institutions and local governments to collaborate on the integration and interoperability of applications and data. “Otherwise we won’t see any progress.” Let us leave old practices and mentalities aside,” underlined the Head of State. Priority service Abdullah Azwar Anas, Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform, disclosed that the integration of government digital services will be accelerated following the launch of INA Digital. Several priority services will be merged into a single public service portal, which will be launched in September 2024. These priority services include education sector, healthcare, social assistance, digital payments, digital identity, online driving licenses, crowd licensing and device services. State. “In accordance with the directive of the President (Jokowi), the process should no longer be complicated, even if it uses technology. The interoperability of services, which requires the exchange of data, is therefore crucial. INA Digital’s mission is to integrate these services,” concluded Anas. PRINCESS SAFIRA PITALOKA Editor's Pick: Jokowi orders all ministries to integrate with INA Digital Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1873718/ina-digital-indonesias-newly-launched-govtech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos