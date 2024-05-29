The world got to know Mahatma Gandhi through cinema, says Modi; Congress fights back | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra was criticized by the Congress on Wednesday for claiming that the world did not know about Mahatma Gandhi before the making of Richard Attenborough's 1982 film “Gandhi”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Jadavpur. (ANI) In a interview with the ABP news channel, Modi said Mahatma Gandhi was an eminent figure but the world did not know him. He also asked whether it was not the nation's responsibility to bring Gandhi to some global recognition over the last 75 years. “Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul in the world. In these 75 years, wasn't it our responsibility to inform the world about Mahatma Gandhi? Nobody knew him. Forgive me, but it's the first time there was curiosity about him in the world was when the film 'Gandhi' was made that we didn't do it,” the Prime Minister said. during the interview. Follow complete coverage of Lok Sabha elections. He added that while the world knew other leaders like Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela, Gandhi was no less than them. If the world knew Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi was no less than them and we must accept it. I say this after traveling the world claimed by Modi. As the video clip of the television interview went viral on social media, the Congress slammed the Prime Minister for his remark. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X to accuse the Prime Minister of destroying Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! It seems the outgoing Prime Minister lives in a world where Mahatma Gandhi was not globally recognized before 1982, Ramesh wrote on X. If anyone has destroyed Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, it is the Prime Minister leaving himself. It was his government that destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi and Ahmedabad. This is the mark of RSS workers: they do not understand the nationalism of Mahatma Gandhi. It was the environment created by their ideology that led Nathuram Godse to assassinate Gandhi, he added. Ramesh also said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a fight between devotees of Mahatma and devotees of Godse. “The defeat of the outgoing Prime Minister and his Godse loyal colleagues is certain,” he said.

