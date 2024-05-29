Xi expresses deep pain over 'serious' situation in Gaza





President Xi Jinping expressed China's deep pain over the dire situation in Gaza during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (rear-right) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (rear-left) attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 29, 2024 (AFP) President Xi Jinping told his Egyptian counterpart on Wednesday that China was “deeply pained” by the “extremely serious” situation in Gaza, state media reported.

China is hosting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and several other Arab leaders in Beijing this week. The talks aim to strengthen consensus between Beijing and Arab nations. “The current Israeli-Palestinian conflict has caused a large number of innocent Palestinian civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely serious. China is deeply pained,” Xi told Sisi in Beijing, according to state TV . Video surveillance. “The priority task at present is an immediate ceasefire, in order to avoid a spread of the conflict, an impact on regional peace and stability, and in order to prevent a more serious humanitarian crisis,” he said. underlined Mr. Xi. Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese leader stressed that Beijing appreciates Egypt's important role in de-escalating the situation and providing humanitarian assistance. He further expressed China's willingness to work with Egypt to continue to support the people of Gaza and work towards an early, comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue. It is worth noting that China was one of the first countries to call for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza to avoid a humanitarian crisis, calling on “Israel” to lift the blockade imposed on the Strip. Gaza to guarantee entry to a large part of the Gaza Strip. need assistance, respect international humanitarian law and stop targeting all civilian objects and aid workers in Gaza. The Chinese Foreign Ministry promised in early November that it would do everything possible to bring peace to the Palestinian territories while retaining the presidency of the UN Security Council. The Chinese government also provided batches of emergency humanitarian supplies to Gaza. In mid-February, he called on “Israel” to end its aggression “without delay” in the Rafah region of the Gaza Strip, warning of an imminent “grave humanitarian crisis” if the war persisted. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for an “international peace conference” to end the war. Day 236 of Israeli aggression: 36,171 killed, 81,420 injured in Gaza Israeli occupying forces carried out six massacres against Palestinian families in Gaza in 24 hours, killing 75 Palestinians and injuring 284 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Many victims remain under the rubble and in the streets as IOF deliberately prevent ambulances and civil protection teams from reaching them. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation since October 7 to 36,171 and those injured to 81,420, the ministry added. These figures are believed to be nowhere near the actual number of casualties from the “Israeli” genocidal war in Gaza, as Palestinian health authorities face significant challenges in accurately counting the number of injured martyrs and individuals dying under the rubble.

