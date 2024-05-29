Video shows TV anchor crying for Imran Khan?





Claim: A video shows a news anchor crying while remembering former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan during a live transmission.

Fact: The video was edited to include an image of Imran Khan and former Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi. It is actually from July 2019 and shows an Orient News television channel that went down while reporting on a bombing by Syrian government forces in northern Syria.

On April 28, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) user @ShahzadGill202 posted a video claiming that a TV anchor broke down while remembering former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs chief ( PTI), Imran Khan, during a transmission of information.

His message says:

[A female anchor cried remembering Imran Khan on a television channel.

This is the magic of Imran Khan, when you are selfless, true and sincere, you are respected in any part of the world]

In the clip, Khan can be seen shaking hands with former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Fact or fiction?

Soch Fact Check established that the original clip was broadcast on Syrian media outlet Orient News.

A reverse image search led us to an article from December 2022 that debunks the claim that an Arab broadcaster was crying after Ronaldo left the World Cup.

The article said the video was also shared earlier on social media in a misleading context and cited an Arabic report from AFP, also a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), which had investigated the incident. allegation at the time.

AFP discovered that the video was originally broadcast by Orient News in July 2019, showing presenter Daline Mahrat breaking down in tears as she reported on a bombing carried out by government forces in the north of the Syria.

Mahrat cried as he showed a photo allegedly taken by a soldier from a helicopter bombing the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib governorate, but the authenticity of the photos could not be confirmed, the report added. the AFP.

Soch Fact Check also found the video on the official YouTube channel of Orient News, uploaded on July 25, 2019, with the title: ! [The picture that made the Orient presenter cry: She burst into tears and the program was cut off on the air!]. The anchor can be seen crying at 0:44 of the clip.

Therefore, we conclude that a photo of Khan and the former Iranian president was edited into the clip to make it appear as if the presenter cried during his report on them.

Virality:

The clip can be found here, here, here and here on X.

The tweet gained popularity with 118,500 views, 7,400 likes and 4,000 reposts.

On Facebook, the complaint was posted here, here, here, here and here.

Conclusion: A viral video does not show a news anchor crying over Imran Khan. In fact, it has been modified. The original broadcast, first broadcast in July 2019 by Orient News, shows Daline Mahrat breaking down in tears while reporting on a bombing carried out by Syrian government forces in northern Syria.

To appeal our fact check, please email [email protected]

