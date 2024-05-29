Campaign microtargeting and AI can endanger democracy

Microtargeting of online political campaigns will likely play an important role in this general election campaign. Generative AI could also be added to the mix, with the risk of fake audio recordings and images misleading voters. Jun Yan Zhu And Rachel Isaacs argue that since these campaigning methods risk undermining democratic accountability, stricter regulation improving the transparency of online campaigning is needed.

During recent elections, political parties and their activists used social media platforms to disseminate highly targeted political messages. Online political advertising has become an important aspect of political campaigns over the past decade. This type of microtargeting could have intensified due to the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill which aimed to relax election campaigning laws for political parties using personal data to target voters. Add to that increased election spending limits and the introduction of AI into political campaigns, which put online disinformation on steroids, and serious concerns remain about the impact all of this will have on campaign transparency and democratic accountability. As political campaigns inevitably become more and more technology-driven, we believe that evidence-based and timely policymaking is essential, particularly to understand the harmful impacts of micro-targeting and technology-based campaigns. AI, and thus discern what constitutes acceptable democratic practice.

As part of a research paper studying the campaign strategies deployed by major political parties in the UK through political advertising, we hand-coded over 5,000 political adverts placed on Facebook by three major UK political parties: the Labor Party, Conservative Party and Liberal Democrats. from December 2018 to December 2023.

What we saw was the prevalence of many identical ads using the same template but with slight variations in messaging. For example, one Conservative advert claimed that a re-election with more Conservative seats would avoid the chaos of a Corbyn-led government or a hung parliament. This announcement existed in two versions: 1) “this will help us Getting Brexit done and 2) “this will help get parliament work for you again.”

Is it more difficult to force parties to keep their promises if they offer different promises to different demographic groups in order to gain voter support?

Both adverts, placed by the Conservative Party, were active on Facebook during the same period, from November 21, 2019 to November 24, 2019. In otherwise identical ad copy, one included Brexit while the other highlighted focus on the impasse in Parliament. During the European referendum, Colchester voted in favor of leaving (53.6 percent), while Battersea voted to remain (78 percent). It is therefore likely that Brexit-related adverts were targeted and attracted to voters in Brexit-leaning regions based on their geographic location.

Adapting messages based on perceived popularity is an important aspect of the evolving nature of political campaigning via social media. It is important to consider the impact of such adaptation on democracy and accountability. Is it more difficult to force parties to keep their promises if they offer different promises to different demographic groups in order to gain voter support?

Reinforcing political beliefs through microtargeting has the potential to increase polarization, with effects on the political landscape and even democracy itself.

Studies have shown that political parties in Britain, Canada and the United States have primarily used microtargeting to gain support from their base. Persuading independent and undecided voters or weak supporters of other parties has been a difficult task. secondary objective. As deliberative theories of democracy suggest, political decisions must follow fair and reasonable debate among citizens. If voters are increasingly selectively exposed to content with which they are likely to agree, certain democratic principles risk being undermined. mine.

Reinforcing political beliefs through microtargeting has the potential to increase polarization, with effects on the political landscape and even democracy itself. Some have argued that political micro-targeting online will self-regulate, because parties must maintain a consistent image to remain credible. The successes of the Brexit and Trump campaign in 2016, despite the swirl of political and party contradictions, all captured online, suggest otherwise.

On a positive note, some hope that tailoring ads to specific issues voters care about could have mobilization potential. Studies on Get out of the vote Election campaigns, for example, have shown that microtargeting significantly increases voter turnout. Othershowever, are less optimistic about the implications of political microtargeting for democracy, expressing concerns about voter manipulation.

The changing political landscape

Currently, the processing of personal data for targeted advertising purposes is regulated by the UK General Data Protection Regulation, as well as the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations, which requires consent explicit data subjects for direct online marketing. New Data Protection and Digital Information Billwas not passed in time for this election. But if passed, the bill would have relaxed election campaign laws for political parties using personal data to target voters with personalized messages on social media, provided that campaigning is conducted at advertising purposes. democratic commitment. Such a change would have given political parties more leeway to access personal data, which would likely have led to an increase in the scale and sophistication of micro-targeted political ads on various digital platforms in upcoming elections.

At the same time, the government increased the spending limit that political parties can devote to their campaigns at the end of 2023 via a regulatory instrument. The spending limit was increased from 19.5 million to 35 million, an increase of 80 percent. This change will likely be particularly beneficial for the Conservatives, a party with sufficient resources and capable of raising significant sums for its campaign, while smaller parties will find it difficult to compete. This historical trend is evident, as in every general election from 2001 to 2019 the Conservatives outspent Labor (except in 2005, where they were slightly outspent by Labor). Work 0.5 percent). More recently, in the third quarter of 2023, conservatives spent Work more than three times.

AI in political campaigns

The trends we have seen with parties tailoring their message to certain audiences are likely to intensify as the general election approaches. Furthermore, generative AI should emerge as a new player in political campaigns.

Research has shown that microtargeting techniques can potentially amplify the impact of a deepfake.

Regarding the role of AI in recent elections, a notable case is the 2023 Slovak parliamentary elections, where fake audio recordings were released two days earlier, suggesting that Michal Imeka and a journalist were in conversation about how to rig the election. It was later found to be a deepfake, but with the timing of the release of the audios, it could potentially influence a close election. In this case, imeka was defeated. Another example that sparked controversy was the publication of fake images of Trump with black voters by Trump supporters on social media, in an attempt to persuade African-Americans to vote for him.

Online misinformation is a persistent problem across the digital landscape, exemplified by the proliferation of fake news and disinformation during the 2016 Brexit referendum and the US presidential elections. As we prepare for the next election cycle, a potential threat looming comes in the form of AI-driven disinformation, fabricated audio, video, and fakes. Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pleaded with the US Congress to enforce AI regulation in political campaigns.

Research has shown that microtargeting techniques have the potential to amplify the impact of a deepfake. Given the concerns about both precise targeting and new AI-based information technologies, we believe that the central focus of this speech should be the imperative need for strict regulation of online content, robust fact-checking mechanisms and regulation to improve transparency. of online campaign materials to help voters navigate the information landscape.

Acknowledgments: Samuel Elson, a second year politics student at Sheffield, contributed to the article on the use of data and legislative progress. Lucy Goodson, a second year politics student at Sheffield, contributed ideas on the use of AI in political campaigns.

Image credit: photosynchronizationon Shutterstock