Holy Warrior, Most Enlightened: Einstein, Mandela and Others on Mahatma Gandhi Amid PM Modi's Controversial Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent television interview, said that Mahatma Gandhi was unknown to the world until the release of the 1982 film Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley. The statement comes ahead of the final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Prime Minister Modi, sharing his observations from his world tours, revealed that the global recognition of Mahatma Gandhi was significantly influenced by Richard Attenborough's film 'Gandhi'. He also pointed out that while figures such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr were world famous, the Indian government could have done more to promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, which resonated across the world.

However, the stalwarts of activism mentioned by Prime Minister Modi during his television interview had made several statements on Gandhi, even before the release of the 1982 film.

We'll take a look:

Martin Luther King Jr.

After Rosa Parks' arrest, Martin Luther King led the 381-day boycott that would make him famous. Regarding the technique of nonviolent direct action, he said, Christ showed us the way, and Gandhi in India showed that it could work. »

On January 30, 1958, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote an article for the Hindustan Times. In our struggle against racial segregation in Montgomery, Alabama, I realized early on that a synthesis of Gandhi's method of nonviolence and the Christian ethic of love was the best weapon available to black people for this struggle for freedom and humanity. dignity. It may well be that the Gandhian approach provides a solution to the racial problem in America,” he said in the article.

Martin Luther King Jr. became a seminal figure in American history, distinguished by his role as a Christian minister, activist, and visionary political thinker.

Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela was celebrated as a pillar of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. The first president of South Africa declared Mahatma Gandhi to be a holy warrior.

Mandela said Mahatma Gandhi combined ethics and morality with an unwavering determination that refused to compromise with the oppressor, the British Empire.

Albert Einstein

In 1939, the eminent scientist and theoretical physicist Albert Einstein wrote a letter to Mahatma Gandhi. In the letter, Einstein used various adjectives and expressions to praise Gandhi, such as “without the support of any external authority” and the convincing power of his personality.

I believe Gandhi's views were the most enlightened of any politician of our time. We must strive to do things in his spirit: not resorting to violence to fight for our cause, but not participating in anything you consider evil,” Einstein wrote in the letter.

Einstein called Mahatma Gandhi's pacifism an instinctive feeling “based solely on his deepest antipathy toward all kinds of cruelty and hatred,” rather than on any intellectual theory. » His policies often paralleled those of fellow intellectual giant and anti-war activist Bertrand Russell.

Romain Rolland

The French playwright and novelist Romain Rolland, in his introduction to the French edition of Young India, said: “If (Jesus) Christ was the Prince of Peace, Gandhi is no less worthy of this noble title. » Mahatma Gandhi visited him in Villeneuve in Switzerland, while he was on his way to India after attending the London Round Table in 1931.

Published: May 29, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

