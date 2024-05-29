Trump jurors begin deliberating in New York criminal trialExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom Wednesday to make remarks to the media during his criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York.

NEW YORK Twelve New York jurors have begun their deliberations in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump. They will decide whether Trump will be convicted or acquitted of 34 counts of falsifying business records. This is the first criminal trial against a former or sitting U.S. president.

The 12 jurors and six alternates who were asked to stay in case they were needed listened to just over four weeks of testimony as the prosecution argued that Trump was involved in a scheme to hide a secret payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels. pursue another crime.

The fact of the payments is not in dispute. What prosecutors needed to prove was that Trump made them to cover up other crimes, like violating campaign finance law and misrepresenting payments for tax purposes.

The jury heard 22 witnesses with often dramatic testimonies. Jurors will evaluate evidence, including documents such as phone records, bills and checks, to try to reach a verdict. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

The verdict must be unanimous. If all 12 jurors cannot agree, the jury is considered hung and the judge will declare a mistrial. The prosecutor handling the case will have to decide whether to retry the case.

On Wednesday, New York Judge Juan Merchan reminded the jury of their promise to be impartial and set aside their biases. For an hour, he instructed the jury, reminding jurors that certain evidence such as former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's guilty plea to violating federal campaign finance laws, or certain securities appearing in newspapers, are only used to establish the credibility of other witnesses, and to give context to the timing of events, and not to determine Trump's guilt.

Merchan also explained how the jury should define the law at issue, which includes intent to defraud and falsify business records. In that case, he said prosecutors argued that Trump aimed to cover up the violation of New York election law by falsifying business records.

To determine this, the jury may consider three of the prosecution's theories: violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act, falsification of other business records or violation of tax laws.

Jurors will walk into a room, abandon their cell phones and begin deliberating. They have a laptop with all the evidence. They will deliberate until at least 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The legal teams and Trump were instructed not to leave the building in case there was a jury note that could indicate a question or possible verdict.

During a day of closing arguments, the defense and prosecution presented their final arguments. Trump lawyer Todd Blanche focused on the credibility of Trump's former lawyer Cohen and argued that influencing an election was not illegal. Prosecutors sought to bolster Cohen's testimony by reminding jurors of all the other witnesses they heard from and walking them through the checks, invoices and ledgers that make up the 34 counts of falsified business records .

Throughout the trial, Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, lamented his inability to campaign as much as he would like, since, under New York criminal law, he must attend the trial every day on which the court sits. He also accused the judge of being biased.

He repeated those comments without evidence Wednesday in the hallways as jurors began their deliberations.

Mother Theresa could not resist these accusations. The charges are faked,” he said. “It’s all faked.”

What the jury heard

In August 2015, two months after Trump announced his candidacy for the 2016 presidential election, David Pecker, then publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, met with Trump and Cohen at Trump Tower, according to Peckers' testimony.

At that meeting, Pecker said, it was agreed that he would be the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign. His job was to seek out negative women's stories that he could take off the market, buying the rights but never publishing them.

The plan, as Pecker described it, was to suppress these stories while publishing negative stories about Trump's opponents. Some of those stories, Pecker said, were sent to Trump and Cohen for approval before publication.

Over the next year, Pecker said he took on that role. His testimony was corroborated by Keith Davidson, an attorney who represented both Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Around June 2016, McDougal considered going public with her story of a year-long affair with Trump. But Pecker bought the rights to this story, hoping to be reimbursed by Trump. This never happened.

In early October 2016, according to testimony from Hope Hicks, Trump's former communications aide, the campaign was shaken by the release of the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump could be heard boasting, “When you're a star , they let you do it.” You can do anything. Grab 'em by the whore.

The next day, according to Pecker, Cohen and Davidson, Daniels threatened to go public with accusations that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite during a celebrity golf tournament.

In her testimony, Daniels said there was a power imbalance that made her feel like she had to have sex with Trump, when, after leaving the suite bathroom, she found Trump on the bed. the hotel in his underwear.

She testified that Trump had dangled a possible role on her TV show Celebrity Apprentice. This detail that the sex was not entirely desired led the defense to ask for a mistrial, which was denied. This also prompted Trump to delete this story. Prosecutors said Trump knew what happened in that hotel room and didn't want it made public. The adult film actors' testimony also included intimate details of his alleged sexual relationship, some of which Judge Merchan agreed with the defense were unnecessary.

As October drew to a close, Cohen testified that he frantically opened bank accounts and tried to find a way to pay the $130,000 to silence Daniels. But Trump, Cohen said, wanted to delay payment until after the election, with the idea that after that it wouldn't matter if Daniels got paid.

This point, that Trump was making this payment to influence the election by keeping women voters among us, was corroborated by a number of other witnesses. Hicks, who said Trump, while in the White House, told him it was better for the story to come out in 2018 rather than 2016.

Cohen ultimately wired the money to Daniels himself, with the understanding, he said, that he would be reimbursed. Cohen testified to a number of conversations with Trump, supported by phone recordings, including the day he made the payments. But the defense shook Cohen during cross-examination when it presented evidence that one of the calls that Cohen said was made through Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, was instead with Schiller about threats from a 14-year-old prankster.

Yet the heart of the case rests on testimony about what happened after the election, when records were allegedly falsified, particularly the handwritten notes and documents of former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney.

McConney authenticated a key record: the bank statement showing Cohens' wire transfer. That filing included handwritten notes from Cohen and Trump's former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, describing the $130,000 payment that would be grossed up to cover Cohen's taxes. This sum, combined with another reimbursement and a bonus, for a total of $420,000, was paid over 12 months at a rate of $35,000 per month.

The payments would be described as following a legal mandate. (Weisselberg, who is serving prison time for perjury in Trump's civil fraud trial, did not testify.)

On the stand, Cohen described a reimbursement scheme that formed the basis of the 34 counts of falsified business records: 11 falsified invoices, 12 falsified accounting entries, and 11 checks falsely recording the reimbursement as a legal retainer. Nine of the checks were signed by Trump himself.

Cohen said he and Weisselberg met and discussed the deal with Trump shortly before he left for Washington, around January 17, 2020. Cohen said Trump approved the deal, saying at the end of the meeting that this was going to be one hell of a trip. of a walk in Washington. Cohen said he and Trump discussed the arrangement again in early February in the Oval Office. Photos and White House records corroborate that the two men met in the Oval Office at that time.

The defense presented only two witnesses, including Robert Costello, a lawyer who wanted to represent Cohen after the FBI searched Cohen's home and office in 2018. Costello had been put on the stand to refute Cohen's claim that Costello was pressuring Cohen to stay. Team Trump. But Costello's emails showed that Trump was deciding which of Cohen's lawyers he wanted to pay, and that Costello was worried about making it look like we were following Cohen's instructions. [Rudy] Giuliani or the president, in reference to the former mayor of New York who was Trump's lawyer at the time.

What happens next

Jurors could deliberate for hours, days or weeks to try to reach a unanimous decision.

If Trump is found guilty, Merchan will later impose the sentence, which may or may not include prison time; Some legal experts say it is unlikely that a former president will be imprisoned. A conviction does not prevent Trump from being the GOP nominee, nor from continuing his bid for president. His legal team is likely to appeal the decision, as it has in previous civil trials in New York.

If he is acquitted of the charges against him, Trump cannot be retried on the same charges.

Jurors come from all over Manhattan, including Harlem, Hell's Kitchen, Murray Hill and the Upper West Side. They are trial lawyers, teachers, physical therapists and investment bankers. Their hobbies range from woodworking and metalworking, hiking, fly fishing, and exploring New York City. There are seven men and five women.

Merchan tried to ensure the jury remained anonymous, citing security concerns. Jurors are identified by numbers, cannot be photographed or recorded, and only lawyers have access to their names.

