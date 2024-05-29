Judge recuses himself from Imran Khan's marriage appeal amid chaos in court premises





Pakistani industrialists urge government to tackle high energy prices, interest rates in Budget 2024-25

KARACHI: Highlighting exorbitant energy costs, high interest rates and multiple taxations as major obstacles to industrial growth, Pakistan's leading group of industrialists and traders said on Wednesday they hoped the government would address these challenges next week when it unveils the federal budget.

Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to unveil the 2024-25 budget next week in Parliament. The document will present the government's financial plans and allocations in various sectors. The budget will also highlight Pakistan's economic priorities, potential reforms and strategies to address pressing fiscal challenges.

The development comes as the South Asian country grapples with an economic crisis that has seen its reserves collapse, the value of its national currency decline sharply against the US dollar and a surge in inflation.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the apex representative body of Pakistani traders and industrialists in the country, said it had submitted budget proposals to the government, adding that it expects 80 percent of its demands to be met.

We have collected all the information from our professional bodies, all the chambers and we have made proposals and we have already sent them to the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue), Ministry of Finance and other departments, Atif Ikram Sheikh, The president of FPCCI, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Sheikh said the FPCCI has drawn the government's attention to the major problems faced by Pakistan's industrialists and traders, such as exorbitant energy costs, taxation and prevailing high interest rates.

He said these problems did not make running industries in Pakistan bearable.

So we want the government to reduce interest rates, energy costs like fuel, gas and electricity prices and manage the economy better, Sheikh explained.

Pakistan raised fuel and energy prices as part of reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in return for a $3 billion loan package last year.

Pakistan has increased gas tariffs by 318.74% and electricity tariffs by 71.12% since April 2023, according to official data. Soaring energy costs brought inflation to an all-time high of 38 percent in May 202, which gradually declined to 17.3 percent in April 2024.

Pakistan's central bank has forecast annual average inflation in the range of 23 to 25 percent for the current fiscal year, compared to a target of 21 percent.

The country's finance minister expects inflation to decline to a range of 13.5 to 14.5 percent in May 2024 and continue to decline to 12.5 to 13.5 percent by June 24.

Industrialists want the government to reduce interest rates, which has made the cost of borrowing high in Pakistan. The central bank cumulatively increased the policy rate by 1,500 basis points in FY22 and FY23 and maintained it at 22% currently.

Pakistan's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that it expects a promising economic outlook amid improving industrial activities.

The economic outlook is promising as industrial activities are gradually improving, inflation is on a downward trajectory and the external sector is stable, the Ministry of Finance said in its May 2024 monthly economic report.

The ministry observed that as the end of the fiscal year approaches, economic indicators reflect that stability is strengthening in the real, fiscal and external sectors.

It says Pakistan's GDP growth is increasing while the inflation rate is falling, reflecting the effectiveness of recent fiscal consolidation efforts. The report said the country's economic performance also reveals that agriculture was a major contributor to the economic recovery this financial year, attributed to government-led initiatives that improved input supply and credit disbursements.

The FPCCI demanded a reduction in import duties and sales taxes on various items. The body also demanded the restoration of zero rate of sales tax for five export-oriented sectors, namely sports, surgery, leather, textiles and carpets.

We are sure and expect from what we send, from what we have asked the government, that it will consider the FPCCI proposals, Sheikh said.

And I am sure that 80 percent of our requests will be met.

