National Council for Disaster Management





Photo: Team implementing demolition in Agam Regency area (29/5). (BNPB) JAKARTA – The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has started implementation demolish or the blasting of rocks from the Marapi volcano in the Agam Regency region of West Sumatra. The demolition program is one of the efforts of four meeting agreements between Galodo disaster management stakeholders in West Sumatra, in accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. This effort aims to prevent further disasters from occurring due to large rocks still upstream in the river that could potentially block the flow of water. Activity demolish Its implementation is planned over four days, from May 29 to June 1, 2024. The stages begin with the mobilization of tools, the arrangement of rocks, drilling and blasting. The plan is that five rocks will be targeted for demolition in the Agam Regency area. The targeted andesite blocks have a diameter of more than two meters. Besides the blasting method, this effort also uses a rock breaking method using a tool called a rock breaker. Wednesday (5/29), the implementation team demolish began to carry out the development and drilling of the two planned rocks. Implementation team demolish set a safe explosion radius of 500 meters from the demolition site in Batu Anguih, Sungai Pua district. The local government has been raising awareness among people living within a safe radius so that they can take temporary shelter during demolition activities. This helps avoid several risks that can arise during demolition, such as: flying rock or stone throwing, vibrations and blasts of air or air propagation which can cause landslides. To support the smooth implementation of the demolition, BNPB is extending Weather Modification Technology (TMC) operations for the next five days, until June 3, 2024. The TMC is carried out with the priority of minimizing the occurrence rain at the blasting site. Abdul Muhari, Ph.D. Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Writer Ratna Riadhini Darmawan Administrator Ade Noviyani

