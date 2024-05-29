PM Modis meditation plan violates model code, Congress tells Election Commission





A Congress delegation including Randeep Singh Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Syed Naseer Hussain addresses the media outside the Nirvachan Sadan after meeting Election Commission officials, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo credit: ANI

The two-day meditation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda rock memorial at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu from May 30 violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and restrictions imposed on a candidate during the silence period, a Congress told the Election Commission. (EC) Wednesday. A Congress delegation including Abhishek Singhvi, Randeep Surjewala and Naseer Hussain argued that either Mr. Modi should hold his meditation on June 1 after polling hours or there would be no media coverage of the event before the end of voting. These are all ways to campaign or gain publicity for yourself through channels and publications. We submitted two simple points to the EC. Either the Prime Minister starts this after 48 hours and can start his mahogany neck [vow of silence] from the evening of June 1 or, if he insists, the EC should ensure that it is not broadcast by the visual media or published by the print media. He [Mr. Modi] is himself a candidate for the final phase, Mr. Singhvi said. Moms stand West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said her party, the Trinamool Congress, would complain to the EC if the Prime Minister's meditation was televised. We will complain. He can meditate, but it cannot be broadcast on television, Ms. Banerjee said at an election rally in Jadavpur. Should anyone get cameras to meditate? It was a way of canvassing during the silent period between the end of the campaign and the polling date, she added, saying that any publicity of the meditation would amount to a violation of the MCC. Statements that divide Apart from the issue of Mr. Modis meditation, the Congress raised the issue of objectionable advertisements released by BJP leader X to incite enmity and hatred among people, doctored videos of Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, and repeated divisive statements made during the elections. rallies of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “I told the EC that unless you take stern action against him, he will be even more emboldened to make such statements,” Mr. Singhvi said.

