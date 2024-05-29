Trump rages over social truth ahead of Hush-Money jury deliberations





The 12 jurors in Donald Trump's secret trial are expected to begin deliberating Wednesday whether to convict the former president of a criminal offense.

After Tuesday's marathon day of oral arguments, Trump took to Truth Social to post a series of all-caps rants on the eve of a day that could end with his felony conviction.

“CAN YOU IMAGINE THAT I, AS THE DEFENDANT, AM NOT ALLOWED TO refute or correct the many lies told during the 5-hour filibuster just staged by the Soros-backed DA's office in Manhattan court ” Trump wrote in a message, referring to the lengthy presentation of the prosecution's closing arguments on Tuesday.

“This is the greatest case I have ever seen regarding the use of a lawyer, and Judge Merchan will not, for any reason, let me use him as a defense in this rigged trial. ANOTHER MANDATE, DEFENSE COUNCIL! “, he added in another message.

Trump's lawyers were not stopped from using this argument and made a point of informing the judge in March that they would not follow “advice of counsel” as a defense strategy.

Trump also indirectly targeted Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer who became a central witness in the case against the former president. “I didn't have a fixer, I had an attorney who at that time was fully accredited and accepted within the legal community, but the judge would not allow me to use an attorney's defense,” Trump snarled, reiterating his position. long-standing claim that Cohen himself was responsible for the secret payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels and the subsequent alleged falsification of business records in an attempt to cover up the scheme.

“I might be the only person in the country who is not allowed to do this and the only one who has a very unconstitutional and restrictive gag order. NOT FAIR – FREEDOM! Trump added. The former president is barred from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors, court staff and other parties involved in his trial under a limited silence order implemented by Judge Juan Merchan. However, that hasn't exactly deterred Trump's public ramblings on the matter. Editor's Choice

Throughout his closing arguments, Trump managed to briefly summarize his thoughts on the prosecution's presentation: “BORING! » and “FILIBUSTER!” » he wrote during breaks in the trial.

Trump's response during the short break before prosecutors resume their closing argument, which has so far lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fmaWkO2hix

— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 28, 2024

The former president also spoke during Robert De Niro's appearance outside the courthouse. The legendary actor was tapped by the Biden-Harris campaign on Tuesday to provide a counter-message to the steady stream of Trump allies who have used the trial as a rallying point to spread Trump's message and clashed with protesters pro-Trump during his appearance. Tendency

“I never knew how small former Wacko actor Robert De Niro was, both mentally and physically. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DISRANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the courthouse, by a force far greater than the radical left – MAGA,” Trump wrote Tuesday evening. .

Before arriving in court Wednesday, Trump once again posted in all caps, calling the trial a “KANGAROO COURT” and a “BIDEN-PUSHED WITCH HUNT.” While Trump likes to keep his phone handy and his supporters within earshot, starting Wednesday the case against him will be exclusively in the hands of the jury.

