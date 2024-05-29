Biden and Trump tied in Virginia





President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied (42%-42%) in a head-to-head matchup in Virginia, while Biden holds a two-point lead (40%-38%) when Other candidates are included, according to the Roanoke College poll. The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College surveyed 711 likely voters in Virginia between May 12 and 21, 2024. The survey has a weighted margin of error of 4.24%. 2024 general election Although only 2% of likely voters say they are undecided at this early stage of the campaign, 14% (either way) to 20% (both ways) say they will vote for a candidate other than Biden or Trump. (Kennedy 8%; Stein 3%; West 1%; Others 8%). This is the first time the Roanoke College poll has shown the candidates tied, although the February 2024 and November 2023 polls show them within a margin of error. Two-thirds (64%) of likely voters are very certain of their vote choice, and 28% are somewhat certain. Just over half (52%) are very enthusiastic about voting, and 27% are somewhat enthusiastic. However, one in five people are not too (14%) or not at all (7%) enthusiastic. The economy dominates among the most important issues, being cited by 44% of respondents. Immigration (14%) and abortion (13%) were chosen more frequently than foreign affairs (8%) and crime (5%). A majority of likely voters (63%) believe Biden legitimately won the election in 2020, but a third (34%) say he won because of election irregularities. Nearly three-quarters (73%) think Trump legitimately won in 2016, but 21% think he won because he colluded with the Russians. As expected, partisans view this election differently: 94% of Republicans believe Trump won legitimately, compared to 53% of Democrats, while 91% of Democrats believe Biden won legitimately, while only 29% of Republicans are agreement. There are fears of possible violent protests, regardless of who wins the presidency in November. Although more are concerned about potentially violent protests by Trump supporters if Biden wins (36% very concerned; 31% somewhat concerned), there are also concerns about violent protests by Biden supporters if Trump victory (19% very concerned; 29% somewhat worried). . Democrats were much more concerned about reactions from Trump supporters (54% very concerned; 30% somewhat concerned), while Republicans were about equally concerned, regardless of who won. Respondents are more likely to view the Trump years as somewhat good for the country (44% somewhat good; 33% somewhat bad), and they view the Biden years more negatively (25% somewhat good; 47% somewhat bad). . Republicans are very excited about the Trump years (87% consider them pretty good), while half (50%) of Democrats consider the Biden years pretty good. Roughly equal numbers of likely voters think Biden and Trump primarily tell the truth and mean what they say (37% for each) rather than simply saying things to get elected (59% for Biden; 58 % for Trump). Job Approval, Favorable/Unfavorable, and Directions of Virginia and the Nation Assessments of the direction of the country and the Commonwealth are essentially unchanged since February and are similar across several years. A small majority (53%) think Virginia is heading in the right direction, while 70% think the country is on the wrong track. Job approval for President Biden (35%), Gov. Glenn Youngkin (52%), and Congress (19%) also barely changed from February. Biden's 61% disapproval rating ties his disapproval record from February's Roanoke College poll. Youngkin's ratings have been stable for a year, while Congress continues to inch its way back toward near 20% approval. Favorable ratings for federal officials and institutions generally remain negative, with Donald Trump (36% favorable/57% unfavorable) and Joe Biden (36% favorable/58% unfavorable) leading in the wrong direction. The United States Supreme Court fared slightly better with 44% in favor and 48% against. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine breaks the underwater trend with 43% favorable and 39% unfavorable, but those ratings are lower than the last time he ran for re-election. Youngkin's ratings remain steady (49% favorable/40% unfavorable), continuing a long-term trend of Virginians having a more positive view of governors (Democratic or Republican, liberal or conservative). Concerning the events of January 6, 2021, a plurality of people questioned (44%) think that it was an insurrection. 30% of them see it as a riot, similar to other riots, and 22% see it as a mostly peaceful protest in which a few people became violent. In comparison, 14% of respondents consider the social justice protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020 to be insurrections, while 51% think they were riots and 22% consider them essentially peaceful demonstrations. With the exception of Virginia's leadership, each of these scores is the result of significant perception gaps between Democrats and Republicans. Overall, Democrats think the country is moving in the right direction, approve of the job Biden is doing, disapprove of Youngkin's performance and are negative about Congress. Republicans are the polar opposite of each other, except they are even more negative toward Congress. The same goes for favorable ratings from public figures and the Supreme Court. Independents generally fall in between, sometimes closer to Republicans and sometimes closer to Democrats. Political Anxiety IPOR continues to track political anxiety in the Commonwealth, which tends to remain more stable overall, while anxiety rises and falls among supporters depending on whether their party is in power or not. The overall index of 94.84 is down from its all-time high of 121.15 in November 2023, mainly due to a decrease in anxiety among Democrats.

Most respondents only trust the government in Washington to do what is right sometimes (57%) or never (22%). While a majority (51%) think ordinary citizens can influence the federal government, almost the same number (48%, just below the all-time high of 49%) think citizens cannot influence the government. A majority (61%) also believe their side has lost more than won on important issues. Half (50%) of likely voters are dissatisfied with the way the federal government works and 21% are angry. Half (50%) also think the country's best years are behind us, while 45% think the best years are in the future. This issue has seen a more negative trend in recent years. A large majority (86%) believe the nation is divided on the important issues it faces.

