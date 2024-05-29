House of Representatives will listen to public opinion on Tapera controversy, says Commission VI member





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Herman Khaeron, member of Commission VI of the DPR of the Democratic Faction, responded to the controversy concerning the public housing savings bonuses or Tapera, mandated by the government. He said that this regulation is made for the good of the people. “With the publication of the 2024 government regulation, it is mandatory for both corporations and independent businesses. It is surely similar to the BPJS,” said Herman during his meeting at the Parliament Complex in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, May 29. He said the regulations are in line with Law No. 6 of 2016, which requires that the housing needs of the Indonesian people be met. But this policy sparked an outcry. He therefore declared that the House of Representatives would listen to the “aspirations” of the people. “The DPR will not close its eyes and ears,” he said. President Joko Widodo signed Government Regulation or PP No. 21 of 2024 on the Implementation of Public Housing Savings, which regulates the amount of bonus for public housing savings (Tapera) workers of public enterprises, village enterprises and private enterprises. The first paragraph of Article 15 of the regulation specifies that the amount of the bonus is 3 percent of the participant's salary or income. Paragraph 2 of the article specifies that the amount of the bonus will be shared, 0.5 percent by the employee and 2.5 percent by the employer. The amount of the Tapera bonus for participants in the State Civil Apparatus or ASN, in accordance with Article 15, paragraph 4b, will be regulated by the Minister of Finance in coordination with the Minister of Administrative Reform and bureaucratic reform. Employers are also required to register their employees as Tapera participants by May 20, 2027. Amélie Rahima Sari Editors Choice: Understanding Tapera which will reduce 3% of workers' salaries Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

