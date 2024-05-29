DraftKings, Flutter Stocks Plummet on Illinois Tax Hike





DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment saw their stocks fall yesterday (May 28) when a gambling tax increase was proposed in Illinois. Illinois lawmakers discussed the increase this weekend at the 2025 budget meeting, but it has not yet been formally approved. The impact of the increase was felt more quickly than expected, with shares of large operating companies already feeling the blow. Flutter ended the trading day yesterday at $188.33, 7.7% lower than the final price Friday evening ahead of the Memorial long weekend. DraftKings also saw a similar downtrend, with its closing price on Tuesday being $36.61. This figure is down 10.2% compared to Friday afternoon. The substantial tax increase would mean that DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment would qualify for the higher payment bracket. Flutter Entertainment is an international sports betting and gaming company that owns FanDuel. Illinois Tax Hike Proposal and What It Means for Operators Late Sunday night (May 26), senators passed a fiscal 2025 budget that includes an increase in taxes on sports betting, making Illinois the second most expensive state in which betting operators do business. Operators with the highest adjusted gross revenues will have to pay a 40% tax, and even the smallest operators will have to pay a higher amount, at 20%. The standard is a 15% tax which came into effect when sports betting went online in June 2021. Everyone earning an adjusted gross income of $30 million per year will be taxed at 20%, while someone making more than $200 million per year would see a 40% tax rate. There are other limits as well, all of which are significantly higher than what sports betting companies currently pay. The Sports Betting Alliance (SBA) has implemented a No tax hike in Illinois ” on his website, as he urges people to tell lawmakers that no new taxes should be introduced. To explain why this is important, they say: More taxes mean worse chances for players. Customers will have access to fewer promotions and bonuses. Higher taxes will increase illegal overseas sports betting. Featured Image: Photo by Joel Mott on Unsplash

