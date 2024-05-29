PM Modi's 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock: No entry to beach for visitors | Latest news India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda rock memorial from Thursday with the conclusion of campaigning for the final phase of elections, arrangements are being made for the event major. Around 2,000 police and security agencies will be deployed to maintain close vigil while PM Modi meditates. From the evening of May 30, he will meditate until the evening of June 1. The place was chosen because Swami Vivekananda is said to have received his divine vision there. PM Modi will meditate at Vivekananda rock memorial from Thursday evening. (PTI)

No tourists will be allowed on the beach for two days

The beach will be closed to tourists from Thursday to Saturday and private boats will not be allowed to carry ferries, PTI reported.

PM Modi will arrive there by helicopter and a trial helicopter landing was conducted at the helipad.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will first reach Thiruvananthapuram and from there will take an MI-17 helicopter to Kanyakumari, his estimated landing time being 4:35 p.m. He will watch the sunset and then sit in meditation. He will return from Kanyakumari on June 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Why Vivekananda Rock?

According to BJP leaders, the rock chosen by PM Modi for meditation had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and has a similar significance in the monk's life as Sarnath did for Gautam Buddha. It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditating for three days and having a vision of a developed India.

“Meditating at one place shows PM Modi's commitment to bringing Swami ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life,” a BJP leader was quoted as saying by PTI. The place is also mentioned in sacred texts as the meditation place of Goddess Parvati for Lord Shiva, the ruler said.

“PM Modi is giving a signal of national unity by visiting Kanyakumari,” a leader said, adding that it also shows his deep commitment and affection for Tamil Nadu that he is visiting the state even after the end elections, PTI reported.

