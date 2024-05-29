Jurors in Donald Trump's secret trial begin deliberations – NBC Los Angeles





Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the financial trial of Donald Trumpshush, placing the outcome of the historic case in the hands of a dozen New Yorkers who have sworn to be fair and impartial in the face of their unprecedented task.

Just hours after beginning their closed-door discussions, the jury returned with separate notes asking to rehear testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the case and to rehear the judge's legal instructions intended to guide them in their deliberations. .

Those notes were the only communication with the court as the jury of seven men and five women was sent to a private room just before 11:30 a.m. to begin weighing a verdict in the historic case. Although the deliberations are secret, the notes are used to send questions or messages about the case and to inform the court of a verdict, or if one cannot be reached.

It is not my responsibility to judge the evidence here. It's yours, Judge Juan M. Merchan told jurors. He also reminded them of their commitment during the selection process to judge the case in a fair and impartial manner.

Trump struck a pessimistic tone after leaving the courtroom after an hour of reading jury instructions, repeating his claims about a very unfair trial and saying: Mother Teresa couldn't beat these charges, but we'll see. We'll see how we get out of this.”

Trump and his lawyers, along with prosecutors, were instructed to stay inside the courthouse during deliberations. While he waited behind closed doors, he continued to post a series of messages on his social media complaining about the trial and quoting legal and political commentators who see the case in his favor.

In a message, written in capital letters, he declared: “I don't even know what the charges are in this rigged case, I have the right to details like everyone else. » He added: There is no crime!

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying his company's business records as part of an alleged scheme to hide potentially embarrassing stories about him during his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential election.

The charge, a felony, stems from reimbursements made to Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, after he paid $130,000 to pornographic actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claims of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 Trump is accused of misrepresenting Cohen's reimbursements as legal fees. to hide that they were linked to a secret payment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and claims Cohen's payments were for legitimate legal services.

Who's who in Trump's secret trial?

Key players in the historic first criminal trial of a former US president.

To convict Trump, jurors must determine beyond a reasonable doubt that he falsified or caused false seizure of business records and that he did so with the intent to deceive and the intent to commit or cover up another crime.

Under the law, if they believe prosecutors have failed to prove any of these elements, they must acquit Trump. Prosecutors say Trump falsified business records to hide violations of campaign finance law and a violation of state election law, alleging a conspiracy to promote or prevent an election.

Just hours before deliberations began, Trump posted another all-caps speech about the trial, the judge and Cohen on his social media before leaving Trump Tower for the courthouse Wednesday morning.

He called it a kangaroo court! and falsely claimed that the judge barred him from defending himself by claiming that his alleged actions were taken on the advice of his then-lawyer, Cohen. In March, Trump's lawyers informed the court that they would not rely on that defense.

There was no crime, except for the tramp who got caught stealing from me! » Trump said, apparently referring to Cohen. He added, still in capital letters, In God We Trust!

The jurors, drawn from a diverse cross-section of Manhattan residents and professional backgrounds, often seemed fascinated by the trial testimony, particularly that of Cohen and Daniels. Many took notes and watched intently as witnesses answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors and Trump's lawyers.

The jurors began deliberating after hearing final arguments from the prosecution and defense in the form of closing arguments and after being instructed on the law by the Merchan, who gave some advice on factors the panel can use to evaluate witness testimony, including its plausibility, consistency. with other testimony, how the witness presents himself on the stand and whether the person has a motive to lie.

But, the judge said, there is no particular formula for assessing the truth and accuracy of another person's statement.

The principles he laid out are standard, but perhaps all the more relevant given that Trump's defense has relied heavily on questioning the credibility of key prosecution witnesses, including Cohen.

Any verdict must be unanimous. During deliberations, six alternate jurors who also attended every minute of the trial will be kept at the courthouse in a separate room in case they are needed to replace a juror who becomes ill or is unavailable. If this happens, deliberations will resume once the replacement juror is in place.

The trial was previously scheduled to begin on May 20.

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

