Proposed Amendments to Broadcasting Law Threaten Press Freedom in Indonesia





Bangkok, May 29, 2024 Proposed amendments to Indonesia's broadcasting law pose a clear and present danger to press freedom and should be abandoned immediately to maintain and protect democracy, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Wednesday. According to several press reports citing a leaked bill, electronic and television broadcasts of exclusive investigative journalism would be limited under the proposed changes, which are currently up for debate in the House of Representatives. The bill, which also includes bans on broadcasting LGBTQ content, does not provide details on how the proposed ban on investigative reporting would be implemented, Reuters reported, citing the leaked project. Lawmakers who serve on Committee 1, the House committee overseeing the bill, said the revisions were initial and still subject to change, according to the Reuters report. Indonesian lawmakers should immediately abandon their flawed amendments to the broadcasting law, said Shawn Crispin, CPJ's senior Southeast Asia representative. Indonesian democracy works precisely because journalists can freely investigate and report their findings. Any changes to the broadcasting law should protect, not jeopardize, press freedom. The changes made to the Broadcasting Act 2002 were first considered by lawmakers in 2020, on the grounds that the law needed updating, Reuters reported. If the proposed revisions are adopted, they would apply to all content broadcast in the country, including via online streaming platforms, the Reuters report said. The revised law could be adopted as early as September, according to the news. A discussion of the bill scheduled for Wednesday in the House of Representatives was postponed at the request of the Gerindra Party, Tempo said. report said. Indonesia's democracy faces new challenges as it transitions from incumbent President Joko Widodo to President-elect Prabowo Subianto, a former military man. linked to rights violationsnotably the disappearances of activists in the late 1990s. Prabowo has various denied And recognized unresolved charges. Criticisms of proposed amendments cited in a South China Morning Post report suggested that Widodo and Prabowo had incentives to restrict the media's ability to investigate their past actions. Indonesia's House of Representatives and the President's Executive Office did not immediately respond to CPJ's emailed request for comment.

