Imran only wants talks with the most powerful, says Alvi – Pakistan





The former president says the Form 47 government has nothing to offer and stresses the need to act quickly. Gohar says tweet about 1971 was political and no criticism of army was intended

KARACHI: In another overture to the powers that be of the embattled party, PTI chief Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Imran Khan was ready to talk, but only to those who could offer something, such as a dialogue with those who came to power through Forms 47 would be a pointless exercise.

In a quick interaction with journalists during an appearance at a PTI protest camp outside the Karachi Press Club, the former president also downplayed comparisons between the current political situation and events preceding the fall of Dhaka, saying that It is never about the institution as a whole but about a few individuals.

But at the same time, he stressed the need to act quickly, saying that the current situation was pushing everyone towards a dead end, which could encourage someone to make a bad decision, which could trigger a powder keg.

While criticizing the military's role in politics, he said it was the only stakeholder with whom meaningful dialogue was possible.

We have never invited the military to intervene in politics, he said in response to a question. But Imran Khan wants to speak to those who have the power to decide. Do you think those who came to power through Form 47 have anything to offer? Talks with them would be futile.

Those who want to unite and fight for the restoration and supremacy of the Constitution should do so. But negotiations should only take place with those who can offer something and bring something credible, Dr Alvi said.

When asked if such an exercise would further weaken the broken political system, he said all this was being done with the aim of repairing the same broken political system.

Earlier, while addressing party protesters, he had said: For the past two years, Imran Khan has been calling for talks because he believes that dialogue must take place. But [on such proposals] we are insulted.

If you don't want to speak out because of your ego and anger, that's your choice. It was Imran Khan who sacrificed his ego and always called for dialogue. But if these negotiations do not take place, it would push everyone into a dead end.

Clarifying what Imran Khan wanted to convey through his recent post on social media platform institutions. He set an example that regardless of the events of 1971 or the damage caused by General Yahya, we as a nation should learn from this part of our history.

He said that successive governments had tried their best to cover up the mistakes of the past, and went on to say that Imran Khan was one of the most loyal leaders in history, who had kept national secrets and covered up mistakes despite accusations as serious as treason. .

Civilians always cover up the nation's mistakes, he said. He was a civilian prime minister [Zulfikar Ali] Bhutto who prevented the publication of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report, so that the errors committed would not be revealed. Now you are calling another prime minister a traitor? File a complaint for treason because of the number [issue]?

Whatever mistakes are made, civilians take responsibility. Imran Khan is the man who kept so many national secrets under wraps. However, he is faced with cases of treason, regretted the former president.

He also warned that the economy would never become stable and people would prefer to invest outside the country if political instability prevailed, adding that only popular support could bring stability on the political and economic fronts.

1971 parallels a political event: Separately, PTI leader and lawyer MP Gohar Ali Khan distanced Imran Khan from the controversial social media post on the 1971 civil war and the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report, saying that the The publication was not aimed at the military and should be seen in a political context, Dawn.com reported.

In a post on social media platform a quote attributed to him: Every Pakistani should read the report of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission. and learn who was the real traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The context and comparison we made with 1971 was in a political context and did not otherwise concern the army, lawyer Gohar said in an interview with a digital media outlet, published on Tuesday.

It was just our [meaning about the] political context, lawyer Gohar said, adding that the mandate and majority of a party were changed in 1971, similar to the PTI's allegations regarding the current election result and government.

He said Imran was in jail and did not approve of every video or context.

Published in Dawn, May 29, 2024

