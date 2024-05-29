“PM’s Kanyakumari retreat violates poll code”: Congress moves Election Commission against Modi | Latest news India





A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi retreats in Kanyakumari During a three-day meditation break, the Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, saying the Prime Minister's decision constitutes a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in an interview with ANI. We told the Electoral Commission that during the period of silence of 48 hours, no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters after meeting Election Commission officials at the election body's office in Delhi. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Singhvi, however, clarified that the grand old party is not averse to anything a leader can do. The prime minister's meditation, on the other hand, will be a violation of the model code since the period of silence will extend from 7 a.m. on May 30 to June 1, he added. The withdrawal is a tactic by the prime minister to either continue his campaign or “stay in the headlines,” Singhvi noted. We have requested the Election Commission that the Prime Minister postpone his maun vrat (vow of silence) for 24 to 48 hours until the evening of June 1. But if he insists that it starts tomorrow, the media should be instructed not to air it,” the senior Supreme Court lawyer said. Also in 2019, Prime Minister Modi had visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines before the results of that year's Lok Sabha elections were declared, when he was elected for a second consecutive term. The senior BJP leader and former Gujarat chief minister is aiming for a hat-trick of victories in Varanasi, from where he contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2014. The Uttar Pradesh constituency will vote on Saturday in the seventh and final phase. The Lok Sabha election results are expected on June 4. The campaign for the seventh phase will end on Thursday at 5 p.m. (With ANI entries)

