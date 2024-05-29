British Labor leader Keir Starmer woos undecided voters by promising to safeguard national security | News, Sports, Jobs

Politics
LONDON (AP) — British opposition leader Keir Starmer delivered his first major speech of the British election campaign Monday, telling undecided voters they can trust his Labor Party to safeguard the economy, borders and the security of the country.
Starmer is the favorite to win the July 4 election, with polls giving Labor a double-digit lead over the ruling Conservatives under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
But many voters remain undecided, and Starmer has sought to address the perception that the center-left Labor Party is weaker on defense and security than the center-right Conservatives.
“The very foundation of good government is economic security, border security and national security. » Starmer said during a speech in the seaside town of Lancing on England's south coast. “This is the foundation, the foundation on which our manifesto and our first steps will be built.”
Starmer accused the Tories of presiding “desperate chaos”. Britain's first election since 2019 follows several turbulent years marked by a global pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
These international crises have been exacerbated by problems caused by the Conservatives themselves: a series of ethics scandals that hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022 and the disastrous economic policies of his successor Liz Truss, which lasted only 49 days in power.
Sunak had until December to call an election and surprised most people – including those in his own party – when he announced last week that the vote would take place on July 4. Voters will elect lawmakers to fill the 650 seats in the House of Representatives. Communal room. The leader of the party that can secure a majority in the House of Commons – alone or in coalition – will become prime minister.
The Conservatives, in power for 14 years, are trying to overcome the widespread sense that voters want change, and Sunak's campaign has gotten off to a shaky start. His announcement outside 10 Downing Street saw him drenched in rain and drowned out by protesters singing a Labor campaign song.
Sunak made weekend headlines by announcing that all 18-year-olds in Britain will have to complete a year of compulsory national military or civilian service if the Conservatives are re-elected. The Prime Minister said the program would help “create a sense of common purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country. »
The party faced questions about how the program would work and whether it could be made mandatory.
Starmer said the announcement reflected the will of the Conservatives “despair” to consolidate his vote.
Sunak, campaigning in southeast England on Monday, insisted his national service plan was a “bold” an action which “foster a culture of service”.
He accused Starmer of lacking firm policy and taking voters for granted.
“I don’t think this election is a foregone conclusion,” »Sunak said.
Labor has lost four consecutive elections, in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019, and party leaders are reluctant to take their lead in the polls for granted.
Starmer, a barrister and former chief prosecutor of England and Wales, remains an unknown quantity to many voters. In his speech, he emphasized his working-class roots as the son of a toolmaker and a nurse and the first in his family to go to college.
He said he had transformed Labour, putting it at the center of the party after taking over as party leader in 2020 from socialist stalwart Jeremy Corbyn.
“No matter what the polls say, I know that countless people have not yet decided how they will vote in this election. » » said Starmer. “They've had enough of the Tories' failure, chaos and division, but they still have questions about us: has Labor changed enough? Do I trust them with my money, our borders, our security?
“My answer is yes, you can, because I have changed this party permanently,” he added. “This is my vision: a Britain once again serving working people. Country first, party second.
