Pakistani judge hearing jailed former PM Khan's appeal against conviction asks for case to be transferred





Karachi, Pakistan

The verdict on appeals by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife against their convictions in a case accusing them of violating Islamic marriage law could not be delivered on Wednesday because the judge sought to transfer the case to another court.

Justice Shahrukh Arjumand, who was due to announce the already reserved verdict on the appeals on Wednesday, declined to continue after Khawar Maneka, the former partner of Khan's wife and also a complainant in the case, accused him of be “biased,” a court says, the filing says.

A trial court sentenced Khan and Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison after they were found guilty of violating Islamic marriage law in February this year, just days before the general election.

The court reserved its decision on the appeals last week.

The judge, in a letter to the Islamabad High Court, said it would be inappropriate to give the verdict on the appeals after the complainant's repeated objections over his neutrality.

Several television channels broadcast footage of Maneka, dressed in a local white Shalwar Kameez (loose shirt and pants), being pushed around by men who appeared to be Khan's lawyers.

Maneka could be seen falling as other lawyers tried to ward off the attackers.

The ex-prime minister's lawyers reportedly threw water bottles in the courtroom after the judge refused to announce the verdict, local television channel Geo reported.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party expressed disappointment with the judge's decision.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan said the judge should have stayed the sentence rather than running away.

Khan, who was ousted by a no-confidence motion in April 2022, is facing a slew of cases he calls a “sham.”

Besides the marriage case, he was convicted in two other cases and is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi, a garrison city in the northeast of the country.

In April, the Islamabad High Court suspended his 14-year prison sentence in a case alleging he concealed information about the purchase and sale of state gifts.

The government then filed new charges against Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, just as the courts were set to rule on an appeal against Khan's convictions in the two previous cases, for which he is currently in prison.

Last week, the cabinet in the northeastern province of Punjab approved “fresh legal action” or further prosecution against Khan and other party leaders for their alleged involvement in “fabrication » of a “hate narrative” against state institutions, in particular the army.

Separately, Qureshi was named in nine cases for alleged incitement of violence and attacks on military installations across the country in response to Khan's brief detention in a corruption case in May last year.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/pakistani-judge-hearing-jailed-ex-premier-khans-appeal-against-conviction-seeks-transfer-of-case/3234211 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos