Can Donald Trump still be president if found guilty in a secret trial? | US News





Donald Trump is accused of falsifying business records as part of an alleged scheme to bury stories he said could damage his 2016 presidential campaign.

The former president, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 (£102,000) payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, denies all charges and says he never had sex with the adult film star.

The case in New York is the first of four criminal cases against him to go to trial, and is the first time a former president has faced criminal charges.

The remaining three cases are unlikely to be decided before the November election.

As the secret trial draws to a close, Sky News looks at what could happen to Mr Trump's quest for re-election if he is found guilty.

Can Trump still run for president if convicted?

Yes. The US Constitution sets out three main requirements for being able to become president – ​​and none of them refer to being a convicted felon.

Applicants must be born in the United States, over the age of 35, and have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.

“There’s nothing stopping him from running for president and being elected, even if he’s in jail at the time of the election,” Elizabeth Wydra, president of the progressive Constitutional Accountability Center, told the LA Times.

This is even though people with felony convictions – a crime that can be punished by a year or more in prison – are not allowed to vote in some states.

Image: Photo: Reuters

What if he was elected while in prison?

It's a bit more complicated, first because it's not clear whether Mr. Trump will be sent to prison anyway if he is convicted.

The convictions would be class E felonies in New York, the lowest level in the state, each carrying a maximum sentence of four years.

In choosing the sentence, the judge is expected to take into account Mr. Trump's age – he is now 77 – his lack of prior criminal convictions and the fact that this is a non-violent crime.

Even if Judge Juan Merchan opted for a custodial sentence if convicted, it would be likely that Mr Trump would appeal the guilty verdict – and expect to be free on bail until that hearing.

Image: Stormy Daniels in Manhattan in 2018. Photo: AP

This process could go all the way to the Court of Appeals and, importantly for Mr. Trump, could last for months, perhaps even after the November election.

If Mr. Trump were to be elected while serving his sentence, the situation would become even more complicated, even constitutionalists would not be sure.

“It’s just a guess,” Erwin Chemerinsky, a constitutional law expert at the University of California, Berkeley, told the New York Times earlier this year.

“We are so far away from everything that happened.”

Image: A sketch of Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom. Photo: Reuters

Could power be transferred to the vice president?

In theory, experts say, nothing will stop Mr. Trump from taking office, even if he ends up behind bars.

There is a provision – the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution – that provides a process for transferring authority to the vice president if the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

However, this would require the approval of Mr Trump's vice president and cabinet members – who will have been hand-picked by him and will undoubtedly be loyalists.

It is more likely, experts say, that Mr. Trump would seek release or seek a pardon to allow him to govern.

How would a guilty verdict impact the election?

Opinion polls suggest a guilty verdict could pose a significant political danger to Mr. Trump.

In an April poll, one in four Republicans said they would not vote for Mr. Trump if he were convicted in a criminal trial.

In the same survey, 60% of independents said they would not vote for Mr. Trump if he were convicted of a crime.

What do experts say about its potential impact?

Whit Ayres, a Republican pollster, said he doubted a quarter of Republicans would actually avoid Mr Trump – but he said even a small number put off by a guilty verdict could help Joe Biden in a close election.

He said the nature of the New York case, which was brought by a Democratic prosecutor and relied on untested legal strategies, would help Mr. Trump and his Republican colleagues make a guilty verdict a political coup.

“If I were trying to design a lawsuit that Republicans could easily call a partisan witch hunt, I would design exactly the case that is being brought in New York,” he said.

Image: Donald Trump speaks to the media during his trial. Photo: Reuters

Republican consultant Tricia McLaughlin said she believed a guilty verdict would have a psychological impact on Mr. Trump because he hates losing.

It would also likely mean financial resources would be diverted to legal bills, as he would almost certainly appeal, she added.

Analyst Bill Galston said he did not expect a guilty verdict to have a significant impact on the presidential race.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to lying about sex. I think probably the majority of Americans' view is that everyone lies about sex,” said Mr. Galston, who has worked on presidential campaigns Democrats.

Read more on Sky News: The A to Z of Trump's secret trialDonald Trump booed at Libertarian Party convention

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News

Tap here

Have convicted felons ever run for president?

At least two candidates with criminal convictions have run for president in the past, but neither was successful.

Eugene Debs ran for president from prison in 1920, receiving nearly a million votes without ever participating in the campaign trail.

In 1992, Lyndon LaRouche also escaped from behind bars while serving a 15-year prison sentence for mail fraud. He received around 26,000 votes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/can-donald-trump-still-be-president-if-hes-convicted-in-hush-money-trial-13141331 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos