



Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records and paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Jurors in Donald Trump's secret trial finished their first day of closed-door deliberations without reaching a verdict that would decide the fate of the only U.S. president charged with a crime.

The 12 jurors and six alternates were expected to return to the New York courthouse at 9:30 a.m. (1:30 p.m. GMT) on Thursday to evaluate the evidence and testimony they saw and heard during the five-week trial.

Trump, 77, was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a secret $130,000 payment his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels at during the final weeks of the 2016 election.

Late Wednesday, jurors asked Judge Juan Merchan for transcripts of testimony from two witnesses: Cohen, who said Trump knew about the money and worked to hide it, and the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid David Pecker, who testified about his efforts to bury stories that could have harmed Trump's candidacy.

They also told Merchan that they wanted him to repeat the detailed instructions he had given them earlier in the day to guide their deliberations.

Any verdict requires the unanimous agreement of all 12 jurors.

Trump, a Republican, cast the lawsuit as an attempt to undermine his bid to win the White House against Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.

Mother Teresa could not resist these accusations, he told reporters outside the courtroom, referring to the late Nobel Peace Prize winner. Everything is faked.

Merchan asked jurors to take a closer look at Cohen's testimony because he was complicit in the payments at the heart of the case. Cohen served as Trump's fixer and private lawyer for about a decade, until they fell out.

Cohen said he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to prevent Daniels from telling voters about the alleged sexual relationship with Trump that she said took place 10 years before the 2016 election.

Cohen testified that Trump approved the payment and agreed, after the election, to a plan to reimburse Cohen in monthly payments disguised as legal fees.

Trump's lawyers argued that jurors cannot count on Cohen, a convicted felon with a long history of lying, to tell the truth.

He is literally the biggest liar of all time, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told jurors Tuesday.

Prosecutors say voicemails, emails and other evidence support Cohen's testimony.

Prosecutors say the payment to Daniels may have contributed to Trump's victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton by keeping an unflattering story out of the public eye.

A conviction will not stop Trump from trying to wrest the White House from Biden. Nor will it prevent him from taking office if he wins.

Opinion polls show the two men are engaged in a tight race. However, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a guilty verdict could cost Trump the support of independent voters and some Republican voters.

A not guilty verdict would clear a major legal hurdle, freeing Trump from having to juggle court appearances and campaign stops. If he is found guilty, he is expected to appeal. Trump faces three other criminal charges, but they are not expected to go to trial until after the Nov. 5 election.

Biden campaign officials say a verdict will not materially change the dynamics of the election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/29/jury-begins-deliberations-in-trump-criminal-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos