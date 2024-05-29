Politics
Digital campaigning is now a big part of elections, but going viral isn't everything
The election has begun and the race is to collect as many likes, shares and comments as possible. Digital campaigns, particularly via social media, now constitute a key element of the communications toolbox of political candidates.
In fact, every general election campaign since 1997 has been hailed at some point as the first to make effective use of digital campaigning. But it was in 2015 that David Cameron's campaign first made strategic use of social media to achieve an election victory.
As political journalist Tim Ross points out in his excellent book: Why the Conservatives WonCameron's team used a playbook developed by Barack Obama's 2008 US presidential campaign. With the help of Obama's digital guru Jim Messina, the Conservatives used targeted Facebook ads to reach voters occupying key seats and securing an unexpected victory.
In the 2019 legislative elections, Boris Johnson's team Facebook overwhelmed with messages every 15 minutes about the need to “get Brexit done”. They wanted to not only mobilize their existing supporters, but also get them to share their messages with undecided and compelling voters.
When supporters share content with their own networks, messages can reach supporters of other parties or other “floating” voters. A digital activist I interviewed about the 2019 UK general election said:
“My favorite shares are the ones that say, 'I don't normally agree with Corbyn, or Labor, or Momentum, but I'm okay with this.'” Then you contacted someone, and they shows this content to people who probably feel the same way.”
But evidence is mixed on the effectiveness of such campaigns in reaching and persuading voters. A study conducted during the 2010 U.S. midterm elections unequivocally found that seeing political communication on a friend's social media page directly influenced voter behavior. The study found that not only the directly targeted users were affected, but also their friends and friends of friends.
This echoes decades-old findings about two-step communication theory, which explains how information flows from the media to opinion leaders and then to the general public. But more recently, a consensus has emerged that the persuasive effects of political advertising are, on average, weak.
In 2016, researchers conducted randomized experiments on the voting preferences of 34,000 people in the US presidential election. They found that the persuasive effect of any political advertising on voters was small but detectable.
The pitfalls of digital campaigns
Campaigners want voters to be exposed to repeated and consistent key messages. This tactic, sometimes called “water flows over stone”was used by digital election consultants Topham Guerin on several successful campaigns, notably for the Conservatives in 2019.
The two main parties have already launched digital campaigns on TikTok and began deploying attack memes. New spending limits This means parties will likely spend even more money creating content tailored to each platform.
X (formerly Twitter) is seen by the major parties as having little value in influencing the journalists who are hopelessly addicted to it. But Facebook still has reach with older voters, a key demographic for conservatives, and Instagram and TikTok will be key to reaching younger voters.
Other platforms like the streaming platform Twitch, as well as relationships with influencersare also likely to be evident in this campaign.
Parties also hope that voter-generated content, like memes and short-form videos, can help their cause – or at least hurt their opponents. Peer-to-peer platforms like whatsapp will be particularly important here, but are also difficult to monitor misinformation.
Political parties themselves also risk falling victim to the belief that social media is everything. Although the power of the press is not what it once was, there are still times when broadcasters and newspapers can set the agenda, such as during televised debates. And while young people may be more prolific users of social media, they are also the largest demographic. less likely vote.
During the 2017 and 2019 election campaigns, Jeremy Corbyn's Labor Party demonstrated its digital communications prowess, using videos and memes to garner millions of views. However, in 2019 the party recorded its worst result since the 1930s. Online popularity does not always correspond to voters' actual views.
After the 2019 elections, a vast report commissioned by the party from the think tank Labor Together sharply criticized its digital approach. The report said Labor supporters online “spent too much time during the campaign talking among themselves rather than trying to convince influential voters.”
As political scientist Andrew Chadwick says argued, influence flows from mainstream media via social media to parties, activists and supporters and vice versa. This is an ever-changing landscape and activists should not overestimate the importance of going viral.
The central lesson of 2019 will be to not believe the hype. Success on social media won't mean anything unless it's accompanied by real activity that persuades voters to come out and support you on election day.
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license.
