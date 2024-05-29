The jury completes its first day of deliberations





Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump awaits the start of criminal proceedings in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 29, 2024.

Charly Triballeau | Afp | Getty Images

The New York jury charged with evaluating the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump completed its first day of deliberations Wednesday after asking to rehear key parts of the testimony at the trial of the ex-Trump lawyer and fixer , Michael Cohen, and the former editor of the National Enquirer.

Jurors also asked Judge Juan Merchan for a rereading of the instructions the judge gave them Wednesday morning.

Those requests were the first notes the 12-member jury sent to Merchan after several hours of deliberation.

Jurors will hear the judge's testimony and instructions when they return to Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday morning to resume deliberations.

Trump is accused in the case of falsifying business records related to reimbursing Cohen for the secret $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Jurors asked for testimony from Enquirer publisher David Pecker about a phone conversation he had with Trump while Pecker was at an investors' meeting, as well as Pecker's testimony about purchasing the lifetime rights of Karen McDougal, who said she was Trump's mistress.

The panel also requested a replay of Pecker's testimony regarding a meeting at Trump Tower in New York and Cohen's testimony about that meeting.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump was furious about the case, in which he faces 34 counts.

“Mother Teresa could not refute these accusations,” Trump told reporters stationed outside the Manhattan Supreme Court courtroom.

“These accusations are faked. Everything is faked,” the former president said.

“The whole country is a mess,” Trump continued, apparently referring to a surge in U.S. immigration and his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, before repeating his attacks on Judge Merchan.

“Between the borders and the fake elections, and there is a trial like this, where the judge is so conflicted that he can't breathe,” he said. “It's a shame.”

Jury instructions

Before Trump left the courtroom, Merchan spent nearly 90 minutes instructing the jury on how they should evaluate the charges.

If jurors reach a guilty verdict on any of these counts, Trump will become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

The judge reminded them that they “must put aside any personal opinions or bias” against Trump during their deliberations.

He also told them that Trump's decision not to testify at trial should not be held against him, emphasizing that the defense does not have the burden of proving that he is innocent of the charges against him.

“Rather, the onus is on citizens and they must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused committed this crime,” Merchan said.

“And if they fail to meet their burden of proof, you must find him not guilty.”

Merchan also told them about Cohen, who was the prosecution's star witness.

The judge said Cohen was “complicit” in the alleged crimes for which Trump is on trial.

As for the counts Trump is accused of, Merchan told jurors that under New York law, the crime of falsifying business records “must include the intent to commit another crime, or aiding or concealing the commission” of another crime.

He added that prosecutors “do not need to prove that the crime was actually committed.”

The crime that prosecutors claim Trump was trying to cover up is a violation of New York Election Law 17-152, which prohibits “a conspiracy to promote or prevent the election of a person to public office by unlawful means “. The election was the 2016 presidential election.

Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out

A painting presented as evidence by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office during the trial of former President Donald Trump, May 29, 2024.

Manhattan District Attorney's Office

Trump also faces three other criminal cases, none of which are currently scheduled to begin trial until November, as the Republican is set to face President Joe Biden in a rematch of his 2020 contest.

Trump did not speak to reporters as he appeared in court Wednesday morning, breaking from his usual tactic of denouncing the case and Merchan before the start of each trial day. Trump also avoided speaking to the press after leaving the courthouse Tuesday evening.

Closing arguments

Trump's lawyer and a prosecutor presented closing arguments all day Tuesday and into the early evening.

Cohen testified at trial that he paid Daniels at Trump's direction to buy his silence about an alleged one-time sexual tryst with Trump in 2006. Trump denied having sex with Daniels.

Prosecutors say Trump, by falsely recording the reimbursements to Cohen as legal fees, criminally concealed their true nature, which was to protect his then-faltering campaign from losing the 2016 election to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

At the time of the payment to Daniels, Trump's candidacy had been rocked by the release of the so-called “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he bragged to a television host about groping and kissing women without their consent and to get away with it because he was a “star”.

More Donald Trump news

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass linked the payment to Daniels to hush money paid before the election to an alleged former Trump mistress, McDougal, and to the doorman at a Trump property who had shopped around a story about Trump. impregnate a cleaning lady.

The doorman's story was later proven to be false, and Trump denied having an extramarital affair with McDougal.

“Everything Mr. Trump and his cronies did in this matter was masked by lies,” Steinglass said. “The name of the game was cover-up, and all roads lead to the man who benefited the most, Donald Trump.”

Trump's lawyers argue that Trump has done nothing wrong and that Cohen is a habitual liar motivated by anger toward his former client.

“The story Mr. Cohen told you on the witness stand is not true,” defense attorney Todd Blanche said in his own summary.

“There is no evidence that President Trump knew about the payment before it was made” to Daniels, Blanche said.

“As I told you in the opening statement, it doesn’t matter if there was a conspiracy to win the election,” Blanche argued.

“Every campaign is a conspiracy to promote a candidate.”

