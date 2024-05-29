The Smithsonian announces that two new giant pandas will return from China to the National Zoo in Washington by the end of the year

WASHINGTON (AP) Two giant pandas will arrive from China at the National Zoo in Washington by the end of the year.

The zoo made the announcement Wednesday, about six months later he sent his three pandas back to China. The number of pandas in U.S. zoos steadily declined as loan agreements expired during the 1990s. diplomatic tensions between the United States and China which remains high on economic relations, technology, trade, Taiwan and even a spy balloon.

The National Zoo and the Smithsonians Conservation Biology Institute said the two pandas were Bao Li (pronounced BOW-lee) and Qing Bao (ching-BOW). Giant pandas are icons in Washington, D.C., and beloved across the country and around the world. For more than five decades, the institute has created and maintained one of the world's largest giant panda conservation programs, helping to move the panda from endangered to globally vulnerable. the global list of species threatened with extinction.

“We are thrilled to announce that the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins with the welcome of two new bears, including a descendant of our beloved panda family, to Washington, DC,” said Brandie Smith, zoo director. This historic moment is proof that our collaboration with our Chinese colleagues has had an irrefutable impact. Through this partnership, we have increased the panda population, advanced our shared understanding of how to care for this beloved bear, and learned what is needed to protect wild pandas and preserve their natural habitat.

Two weeks ago, the Chinese Embassy in Washington hosted an event for a video series on the friendship between the Chinese and American people, and Smith gave a moving speech recounting his experience with giant pandas.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled during a trip in late 2023 that China would send new pandas to the United States. He called them envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people.

We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States in the field of panda conservation and do our best to accommodate the wishes of Californians to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples, Xi said. of a speech with business leaders while attending the event. a summit of Indo-Pacific leaders and a meeting with President Joe Biden.

I was told that many Americans, especially children, were really reluctant to say goodbye to the pandas and went to the zoo to greet them, Xi said in his speech, adding that he learned a lot from the San Jose Zoo Diego and people from California. I can't wait to welcome the pandas again.

The zoo accompanied the announcement of a light video with Smith, Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III and first lady Jill Biden. The trio in the video are gathered to discuss the protocol of a reception intended to welcome anonymous guests of honor. When Biden asks about attire and the menu, Smith responds dryly that the impending guests are strict vegetarians who have a thing for black and white.

Last November, giant pandas Tian Tian and Mei Xiang and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, I returned to China, sparking a nationwide wave of farewells from millions of American panda fans of all ages. The trio's departure left only one family of pandas in U.S. zoos, at Zoo Atlanta, and these are expected to return to China later this year.

Zoo Atlanta is preparing for the return of panda parents Lun Lun and Yang Yang, as well as their U.S.-born twins, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, zoo officials announced earlier this month. There is no date for the transfer, they said, but it will likely take place between October and December.

America may welcome another new pair of pandas before the bears leave Atlanta. The San Diego Zoo said last month that staff members recently traveled to China to meet pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, who could arrive in California as soon as this summer. A separate agreement It was also announced that it would also send a breeding pair of pandas to San Francisco.

Pandas have long been a symbol of friendship between the United States and China since Beijing gifted a pair to the National Zoo in 1972, before the normalization of bilateral relations. Beijing later loaned the pandas to other U.S. zoos, with the profits going to panda conservation programs.

When relations between the United States and China began to deteriorate in recent years, Chinese citizens began demanding the return of giant pandas. Unproven allegations that U.S. zoos mistreated pandas, known as China's national treasure, have flooded Chinese social media.

The National Zoo said the pandas coming to Washington are:

Bao Li, a 2-year-old male whose name means treasure and energetic. He was born on August 4, 2021 at the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in Sichuan, to his father An An and his mother Bao Bao. The zoo said Bao Li's mother was born at the zoo in 2013 and her grandparents Tian Tian and Mei Xiang lived at the zoo from 2000 to 2023. They are Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, ​​​​with their little Xiao Qi Ji, who left the zoo. zoo in November.

Qing Bao, a 2-year-old female whose name means green and treasure. She was born on September 12, 2021.

Smith, the zoo director, said this historic moment is proof that our collaboration with our Chinese colleagues has had an irrefutable impact.

Through this partnership, Smith said in a statement, we have increased the panda population, advanced our shared understanding of how to care for this beloved bear, and learned what is needed to protect wild pandas and preserve their natural habitat.

The zoo said the new pandas would be quarantined in the panda house for at least 30 days upon arrival. The date of the pandas' public debut will be announced when their care team feels ready.

A research and breeding agreement with the Chinese runs until April 2034 and, like previous ones, stipulates that all cubs born at the zoo will emigrate to China at the age of 4, according to the announcement. The zoo will pay an annual membership fee of $1 million to the China Wildlife Conservation Association to support research and conservation efforts in China.

