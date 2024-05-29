Jurors in Donald Trump's secret trial end first day of deliberations





Jurors weighing Donald Trump's fate asked to review trial testimony and remember the judge's instructions on the law as their first day of deliberations in the former US president's hush money case ended without a verdict.

The demands of seven men and five women come as Trump, who is holed up in the Manhattan courthouse awaiting a decision, railed against the case on social media, declaring it an election interference hoax of the third-world. He told reporters that Mother Teresa could not resist these accusations.

Earlier in the day, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee had at times shaken his head in disapproval as the charges against him were outlined by the judge, and at other times appeared to be sleeping.

Before receiving the case Wednesday morning, the jury heard from Judge Juan Merchan, who urged them to carefully consider each other's perspectives and not forgo an honest view of the evidence simply because [they] I want the trial to end.

After more than three hours of deliberation, they sent two memos to the judge, asking to review evidence from tabloid editor David Pecker and former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, as well as a refresher on the law. They were dismissed for the day just after 4 p.m. ET and will resume Thursday morning.

Deliberations began a day after jurors endured nine hours of closing arguments from the prosecution and defense, during which they heard conflicting accounts of events surrounding porn actor Stormy Daniels' money, who threatened to come forward with allegations of an extramarital encounter. with Trump in the days leading up to the 2016 election.

Following the release of the Access Hollywood recording, in which Trump bragged about grabbing women's genitals, he became increasingly concerned about the impact these allegations were having on voters, particularly women voters, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors. The recording and subsequent reporting had the potential to cost him the entire election, and he knew it.

The $130,000 paid to Daniels by Cohen, who used his own money, had everything to do with the campaign, Steinglass added.

Trump is accused of conspiring to have Cohen orchestrate a catch-and-kill plan to prevent the story from breaking, and of violating election and tax laws by disguising reimbursements as legal fees.

Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, countered that his client was primarily concerned about his family. [and] concerned about his wife after the recording was made public, and claimed there was no evidence to suggest Trump knew about the payments made to Daniels in 2016, beyond the testimony of Cohen, a perjurer and convicted fraudster.

He lied to you repeatedly, Blanche said of the prosecution's central witness. He lied to every branch of Congress… he lied to federal judges repeatedly, he added. You can't condemn someone based on Michael Cohen's words.

Under New York law, the jury must reach a unanimous decision on each of the 34 counts. If the jury deadlocks after extensive deliberations, the trial will be declared a mistrial and the Manhattan District Attorney will have to decide whether to retry the case.

If convicted, Trump, as a first-time offender, will likely not face prison time. He is also likely to appeal the verdict, triggering a process that would take months to resolve. He faces three other criminal cases, which are increasingly unlikely to go to trial before the November election.

