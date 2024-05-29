Can the drop in wages for Tapera workers solve the problem of housing needs?

President Joko Widodo spoke about Government Regulation (PP) Number 21 of 2024, which is a revision of PP Number 25 of 2020 regarding the implementation of public housing savings which he signed on May 20, 2024.

This policy has been widely discussed in the public because workers' salaries must be deducted from Tapera savings, and the amount is three percent. In detail, the employer or company must bear 0.5 percent and the worker must bear the rest, or 2.5 percent.

Jokowi stressed that this policy has been taken into account and will bring benefits in the future. According to him, it is natural for a new policy to reap the advantages and disadvantages of public opinion.

Everything counts. Normally, in the new policy, people will certainly also participate in the calculations, whether they can afford it or not, whether it is heavy or not heavy, like in the past when BPJS was outside the PBI, which was free for 96 million. people. “There were also a lot of people, but after walking, I think everyone felt the advantage that the hospital does not charge a fee,” said Jokowi, in Jakarta, Monday (27/5).





Article 5 of the Tapera PP states that any worker who is at least 20 years old or married and earns at least the minimum wage must become a Tapera participant. This applies to salaried and self-employed workers who earn at least the minimum wage.

Article 7 clarifies that the obligation to become a participant in Tapera applies to workers in various sectors, including civil servants, TNI-Polri, state enterprise employees, private sector employees and other workers who receive wages or salaries.

Article 15, paragraph 1, regulates the amount of savings of Tapera participants at three percent of workers' wages and self-employed income. Paragraph 2 states that for participating workers, these savings are shared by the employer at 0.5 percent and the worker at 2.5 percent.

Furthermore, for the ASN, according to article 15 paragraph 4b, Tapera contributions are deducted from salaries or wages coming from the revenue and expenditure budget of the State and the regions. This rule must be adapted to the provisions of the Minister of Finance in coordination with the Minister of State Apparatus.

CORE Indonesia economist Muhammad Faisal believes that this policy is not appropriate to implement at this time. Workers, Faisal said, previously enjoyed many deductions from their salaries, such as BPJS Health and BPJS Employment. Therefore, when workers' salaries undergo further reduction, it will be very difficult, especially for employees with minimum wage (UMR) and below minimum wage. Additionally, Faisal said, there will be a drop in salaries starting in 2023.





Then, if we look at several indicators, such as consumption, housing sales, motor vehicle sales, durable goods, all have experienced a relatively significant slowdown and some have even contracted. What does that mean? As for the level of capacity to consume, it has actually fallen this year. “This means that in terms of timing, if in conditions like these, people are forced to have their salaries reduced again, then they can easily react,” Faisal said.

In addition, according to him, Tapera's financing plan is also unclear. Moreover, after doing the calculations, according to him, it will be difficult to reach the price of land and houses with contributions deducted each month from workers' salaries for the time they work. He therefore believes that Tapera will not solve the problem of meeting housing needs.

What would be ideal would be not only to look for a way to finance themselves through savings, but once they have saved, there is no program or method that can be filled by the government, so that if they have Tapera, it will be easier for them. , for example, to buy what type of house and where, he explained.

He explained that this problem is more complex given that the government currently has difficulty providing land for social housing because it does not have a land reserve.

Apart from that, he added, the government has so far been unable to solve the problem of inequality in land ownership, so people who have a lot of money can buy as much land as possible, while the middle and lower classes of society will find it increasingly difficult to own a home.

Businessmen and workers unite to reject

Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) Chairman Shinta Widjaja Kamdani said his party rejects the policy.

“The Tapera program is considered a heavy contribution burden for both economic actors and workers,” Shinta said in a press release.





Shinta said his party always supports the welfare of workers by ensuring the availability of housing. However, entrepreneurs consider PP number 21/2024 to be a duplication of the previous program, namely Additional Service Benefits (MLT) for Workers for participants in the BP Jamsostek Old Age Security (JHT) program.

Therefore, according to him, the additional burden of Tapera contributions on workers' salaries is actually unnecessary because they can use financing sources from the BPJS employment funds.

Apindo, Shinta said, will continue to encourage additional benefits from the BPJS Employment MLT program so that private sector workers do not need to participate in the program. According to him, this Tapera program should only be intended for the ASN, the TNI and the Polri.

If the government continues to implement it, it is hoped that it will start with funds collected from ASN and TNI/POLRI for their benefit, completely under the control of the government. “If the results of the evaluation are good, the management will then be reviewed to expand its coverage to the private sector,” he stressed.





In line with Apindo, the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI) believes that Tapera contributions will only impose a burden on workers and the public. KSPI Chairman Saeed Iqbal revealed several reasons why the Tapera program is not appropriate at this time.

First, he said, there is no clarity regarding the Tapera program, especially regarding whether Tapera workers and participants will automatically get a house after joining the program. If forced, he said, it could be detrimental to Tapera workers and participants.

“Based on common sense and mathematical calculations, the Tapera contribution of 3 percent will not be enough to enable workers to buy a house at retirement age or when they are laid off,” Said said .

Second, Said addressed the issue of workers' real wages, which have fallen by about 30 percent over the past five years. As a result, there have been no increases in workers' wages for almost three consecutive years. In 2024, Said said, the increase in workers' wages will not be high either.

In the 1945 Constitution, the government's responsibility is to prepare and provide cheap housing for the people, as well as health insurance programs and cheap food availability. But in the Tapera program, the government does not make any contributions, simply collecting contributions from the population and workers. This is unfair because the availability of housing is the responsibility of the State and constitutes a right of the people, he concluded. [gi/ab]