Coronavirus cases fall in UK as PM warns of storm clouds of new wave in Europe

Boris Johnson warned that storm clouds of a new wave of coronavirus are gathering over parts of Europe

The comments come as many European countries see a rise in coronavirus cases and prepare to tighten Covid-related restrictions.

THE Prime Minister spoke during a visit to Sidcup on Friday, where voters will elect a new MP in December following the death of former minister James Brokenshire.

He said: I see the storm clouds gathering over parts of the European continent.

We've been here before and we remember what happens when a wave starts coming.

The UK has built up enormous protection thanks to the vaccine rollout and the willingness of people to come forward and get vaccinated.

The urgency of receiving the reminder is more evident than ever.

He said there was no doubt that a wave of infection was sweeping through Eastern Europe.

Mr Johnson added: “We are seeing a very sharp increase in the numbers in Germany.

I am concerned about the Delta the variant is transmitted between those who are vaccinated and even those who are double vaccinated.

It is absolutely vital, if we are to continue on this path, that people receive their reminder when they are called.

The PA news agency's analysis of data published by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) looked at the rate of new cases reported over seven days to November 11.

It revealed that while the UK still ranks above most countries, it is not following the trend in other countries where rates are increasing week on week.

In Austria, there are 766.2 cases per 100,000 people (up from 484.8 a week earlier), in the Netherlands there are 496.0, up from 334.7, and in the UK there are there are 362.6 cases per 100,000 people (compared to 412.1).

In Germany, there are 280.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 180.8, and in France, 98.5, compared to 64.7.

Portugal has 81.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (compared to 57.5), Italy 78.4 (compared to 52.8) and Spain 42.8 (compared to 28.9).

The World Health Organization said coronavirus deaths rose 10% in Europe over the past week, and last week an official said the continent was back at the epicenter of the outbreak. pandemic.

Austria is considering imposing a lockdown on unvaccinated people, the Dutch government is reportedly considering a lockdown limited to two weeks and German lawmakers are considering legislation that would pave the way for further measures.

New data from the Office for National Statistics also suggests infection levels are continuing to fall across the UK.

Figures show around one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to November 6, compared to one in 50 the week before.

In Wales, around one in 45 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to November 6, compared to one in 40 the week before.

In Northern Ireland, the figure is around one in 75 people, up from one in 65 the previous week.

In Scotland it is one in 85, up from one in 80 the previous week.

At the same time, the I newspaper reported that the government does not expect the pandemic to be over for at least a year and that, in the worst case, lockdowns could be necessary until 2026.

He said officials were working on three scenarios for how the pandemic could play out: optimistic, intermediate and pessimistic.

The paper reports that the optimistic scenario would see the virus no longer considered a pandemic threat between this year and 2023.

The intermediate case, considered the most likely, would see the country no longer considered a pandemic threat between 2023 and 2024.

The worst-case scenario, which could require strict restrictions until 2026, is considered highly unlikely, as it would mean vaccines would no longer work against new variants and antiviral drugs would fail.

Asked about the report, a government spokesperson said: As a responsible government, we prepare for all eventualities, regularly reviewing risk and contingency plans in light of the current situation and developments, and prioritizing operations accordingly.

This is necessary to identify and prepare for potential risks that may arise in the future.

