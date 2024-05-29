China to bring giant pandas back to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.





Giant pandas are returning to Washington by the end of this year, according to the Smithsonians National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. announcement Today. Bao Li, a two-year-old male, and female Qing Bao, from China, will make their debut in Washington once their care team determines they are ready for public introduction, a few weeks after the end of their 30-day quarantine. We are thrilled to announce that the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins with the welcome of two new bears, including a descendant of our beloved panda family, to Washington, DC,” said Brandie Smith , director of the NZCBI John and Adrienne Mars in a press release. The news of their arrival comes after two giant pandas and their cubs Tian Tian, ​​​​Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji left the district in 2023 after heartfelt farewells from fans across the country. With tensions running high between China and the United States over trade, Taiwan and other issues, the departure of the pandas has made Americans pessimistic about relations with China. Last year, a Chinese spy balloon flying on American soil was shot down, further straining delicate relations. According to a Military Times article, the US state and defense departments believed the balloon was a military surveillance effort, although China refuted this claim, saying it was a civilian research balloon which had gone off the rails. In recent years, pandas in the United States have been expelled by China as relations deteriorated, but conversations between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last October raised hopes for greater pandaplomacy when Xi raised the possibility of a return to the black and white hug. polar bears to the United States as envoys of friendship. The pandas were symbolic of a stable friendship between the United States and China since 1972, when China first gifted a pair to the United States The new cooperative research and breeding agreement is in force until April 2034, with conditions similar to the previous one. The agreement states that a male and female giant panda will be sent from China to NZCBI to breed, but these, and any offspring produced, will remain the property of China. According to the Smithsonian, the agreement stipulates that all born pandas will be returned to China before the age of 4 and that cooperative research projects will be conducted by the NZCBI and Chinese partners in China and Washington. Without using federal funding, the NZCBI will pay an annual membership fee of $1 million to the China Wildlife Conservation Association to support research and conservation efforts. The Smithsonian and Chinese partners will work together to innovate new techniques and continue research to contribute to the health and well-being of giant pandas in human care and expand work critical to giant panda conservation in the wild state, the press release indicates. Cristina Stassis is a senior editor for Defense News and Military Times, where she covers topics affecting the defense industry, national security, military/veterans affairs and more. She is currently studying journalism, mass communications and international affairs at George Washington University.

