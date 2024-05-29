Imran Khan points finger at Gen Bajwa for downfall in candid jail interview





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has broken his silence on the political turmoil that led to his ouster and subsequent imprisonment in a rare and revealing interview with Mehdi Hassan. Despite the constraints of his current incarceration at Adiala Prison, Khan's responses, provided through written correspondence, shed light on his turbulent experiences and deep-rooted grievances.

Mehdi Hassan, known for his hard-hitting journalism, clarified the unusual nature of the interview. “I could only submit written questions to Mr Khan. There was no opportunity for direct dialogue or follow-up questions,” Hassan explained, highlighting the limitations imposed by Khan’s imprisonment.

Khan's reflections on his prison experience revealed the psychological warfare he claims to endure. “They employ psychological tactics to break my spirit,” Khan said, “but my heart, fortified by faith in Allah, remains strong.” His words conveyed a sense of resilience and unwavering faith in the face of adversity.

When asked who he blamed for the collapse of his government in 2022, Khan was unequivocal. “After 11 months in prison, I am certain that this ordeal was orchestrated solely by General Bajwa. I don’t hold anyone else responsible,” he said. His indictment against former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was scathing, accusing him of deception and manipulation. “He meticulously planned and executed this plan, presenting himself as a deceptive character, creating lies and false narratives to cause chaos both domestically and internationally, all to ensure its continuation,” Khan said.

Khan accused Bajwa of portraying him as anti-American, stoking tensions in the service of his own ambitions. “God knows what other lies he has spread in various countries,” Khan lamented, reflecting on what he described as an insidious campaign against him.

Despite his strong remarks regarding Bajwa, Khan notably refrained from mentioning the current Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, hinting at strategic silence or possible calculations policies.

Criticism of the ruling government has been equally harsh. “This government lacks legitimacy. The PML-N won barely 17 seats in Parliament. The violence, torture and pre-election manipulation were evident. After the elections, it took them almost two days to change the results,” Khan charged, alleging widespread electoral fraud.

In his closing speech, Khan issued a rallying cry to the people of Pakistan. “There has been an attack on democracy and the right to self-determination of 250 million people,” he proclaimed, condemning the February 8 general elections as a sham. According to Khan, these events have only deepened the trust deficit between the population and the ruling elite, perpetuating a cycle of uncertainty and instability.

