He says he is God: Mamata lashes out at PM Modi, says telecast of her meditation will violate poll code | Kolkata News





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to meditate at the Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanniyakumaris amid Lok Sabha polls and said her TMC would complain to the Election Commission if the meditation was broadcast. Does anyone who meditates do it on camera? He basically wants to show his meditation to people. The place is good. Swami Vivekananda loved this place. He (Modi) will meditate there. He says he is God. Why should he meditate then…? Banerjee said at Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency while campaigning for the final phase of elections, scheduled for June 1. The TMC supremo said telecasting Modis' meditation would violate the code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha polls. He can't campaign like that. He can meditate but it cannot be broadcast. This would constitute a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and we would lodge a complaint with the ECI. Modi is expected to visit the Vivekananda rock memorial located off Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. He will meditate at the revered Dhyan Mandapam for three days. Banerjee also attacked the opposition CPM and the BJP, accusing them of cutting a deal in the Dum Dum constituency, where the battle is between three heavyweights, TMC Saugata Roy, Congress-backed CPM candidate Sujan Chakraborty and Shilabhadra Dutta of the BJP. There is an agreement between the CPI(M) and BJP camps to defeat the Trinamool, Banerjee claimed. In this Lok Sabha election, the BJP will shift its votes to the Left and in the Baranagar Assembly bypoll, the Left will shift its votes to the BJP. However, Sujan Chakraborty questioned the TMC leaders' claims. He said: Why didn't the chief minister say this when she came to Dum Dum? Why did she say this in Baruipur? Does she have another equation? She realized that the TMC would be defeated in Dum Dum and Jadavpur. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya also said that Banerjee realized that the TMC would lose Dum Dum. Last time we lost in Dum Dum because of a small mistake, by only 53,000 votes. This time we will win Dum Dum, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/mamata-pm-modi-telecast-meditation-poll-code-9359351/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos