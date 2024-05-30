BKPM Reveals Facts About Making National Investments in Jokowi Era







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Deputy for Investment Cooperation at the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, Riyatno, revealed that investment realization in Indonesia has continued to increase since 2019. This is proof that developing Asian countries, including Indonesia, have become centers of investment with high potential in recent years. “During the two periods of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) presidency, he managed to produce a positive trend. Only in 2018, the realization of investments was below the target. But since the post-pandemic 2021-2022, our economy experienced strong growth and maintained the momentum in making investments,” Riyatno said at the 2024 Green Economic Forum, Wednesday (29/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT The trend in making investments in the country itself, said Riyatno, is still centered outside of Java. Where in 2022, the total investment realization outside Java will reach IDR 636.3 trillion (52.7%) and in Java only IDR 570.9 trillion (47.3%). Meanwhile, in 2023, the realization outside Java will reach IDR 730.8 trillion (51.5%) and in Java IDR 688.1 trillion (48.5%). “The realization of investments outside Java is higher than in Java. This indication proves that massive infrastructure development is happening outside Java. During the first period of Jokowi's leadership, this proved that the government cares about the equitable distribution of investments in Indonesia,” he concluded. Meanwhile, for the sector, the biggest investment achievement in 2023 will be in the metallurgical industry which still dominates with IDR 200.3 trillion, followed by transportation, warehouses and telecommunications reaching IDR 159 trillion and the mining IDR 156.6 trillion. Meanwhile, for housing, office buildings, and chemical and pharmaceutical industries, IDR 115.2 trillion (8.1%) and IDR 105 trillion (7.4%), respectively. “The endorsement proposed by the President and the Minister of Investment was also successful and supports the realization of investments in this sector,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Live now! Momentum for Indonesia's green economy to grow amid global turmoil (dpu/dpu)



