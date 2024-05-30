Politics
A history of the UK's TV debate as Sunak and Starmer prepare to face off
As Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer agree to face off in the first televised leaders' debate of the 2024 general election campaign, here is a history of the televised debate in British electoral history.
While the United States had its first televised presidential debate in 1960, with Republican Vice President Richard M. Nixon facing Democratic Senator John F. Kennedy, the United Kingdom only held its first televised prime ministerial debate potential than in 2010.
Labor leader Harold Wilson challenged the then Prime Minister Alec Douglas-Home to a debate in 1964, but this was refused, a favor Mr Wilson returned when he was Prime Minister by refusing the offer to debate with the Leader of the Opposition, Ted Heath.
When the United Kingdom ended its long-standing abstention from televised debates, the New York Times commented: Long after the United States, and even after Iran, Afghanistan and Mongolia, British policy between in the television era.
2010
In 2010, three televised debates took place between the party's leaders at the time, Gordon Brown for the Labor Party, David Cameron for the Conservatives and Nick Clegg for the Liberal Democrats.
The first debate took place on April 15 and was watched by 9.9 million viewers.
A triumphant performance by the Lib Dem leader launched what became known as Cleggmania, as the party's support soared by 14% the day after the debate, taking it to 35% in the polls.
After the debate, former Lib Dem leader Lord Ashdown said: The truth is that Nick Clegg was, like all Lib Dem leaders, bullied and shouted down. For the first time, audiences get to see the real Nick Clegg and they love it.
The debate was described as well-mannered and placid, with handshakes at the end, but off-screen the SNP and Ukip (UK Independence Party) were among the smallest parties to speak. their anger at their exclusion.
Although Mr Cameron managed to top the polls after the final debate in 2010, he failed to secure a majority, resulting in the first hung parliament since 1974 and the formation subsequent coalition government.
2015
Following concerns expressed around the exclusivity of the 2010 debates, in 2015 the debates took the form of four programs featuring seven party leaders, including Nicola Sturgeon for the SNP and Nigel Farage for Ukip.
The seven-party leaders' debate took place on April 2 and was watched by 7.4 million people.
No clear winner emerged as Labor leader Ed Miliband topped one poll, Ms Sturgeon another and the Labor leader tied with Mr Cameron and Mr Farage for first place in a third.
In a preview of what would happen in the Brexit referendum of the following years, leaders clashed over immigration, with Mr Cameron saying: “We need controlled and fair immigration. Over the past few decades this rate has been too high and I would like to see it go down.
Mr Farage responded: As EU members, what can we do to control immigration? Let me not tell you anything.
A 2015 survey by Panelbase found that 38% of voters said they were influenced by debates, 23% by television media coverage, and 10% by party political broadcasts.
2017
Prime Minister Theresa May refused to take part in debates for the 2017 snap election, meaning there was no direct debate between her and Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd represented the Conservatives, making her the target of a series of attacks over the absence of her party leaders at another seven-leader debate.
Ms Rudd referred to the now infamous magic tree of money, but was mocked by the audience when she called on people to judge us by our record on public finances.
Mr Corbyn fended off attacks on his immigration policy and his anti-terrorism voting record, while Tim Farron, then leader of the Lib Dems, received cheers from the audience as he told viewers to switch to The Great British Bake Off.
2019
Another election in 2019 saw the first televised debate featuring only the party's two main leaders, then Boris Johnson for the Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn for Labour.
Their face-off was dominated by Brexit, but in the first winter TV debate, the leaders were asked what gifts they would give each other under the Christmas tree.
Mr Corbyn said he would give Mr Johnson a copy of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to understand how naughty Scrooge was, while the Prime Minister said he would give the Labor leader a copy of his deal on Brexit. When asked to give a non-political gift, he said he would give plum jam.
A close result from the YouGov survey suggests 51% of Britons think Mr Johnson won the debate, compared to 49% for Mr Corbyn, which does not reflect the Tory landslide victory to come.
Nicola Sturgeon branded Mr Johnson a scaredy cat over his refusal to debate her, saying she would confront him anytime, anywhere, as the SNP and Liberal Democrats launched a joint legal battle over their exclusion from the debate.
Elsewhere during the campaign, Channel 4 was cleared by Ofcom after refusing to allow former Environment Secretary Michael Gove to replace Mr Johnson in a leaders' debate on the climate crisis and replaced the Prime Minister by a melting block of ice.
2024
ITV has confirmed that Mr Sunak and Sir Keir will take part in an hour-long debate hosted by Julie Etchingham in front of a studio audience at 9pm on Tuesday June 4.
