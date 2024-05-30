Imran Khan on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel: Reopening emotionality may or may not work





Imran Khan talks about the possibilities of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa 2.

Recently, Imran Khan spoke about the possibility of a sequel to the 2008 film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Remember the endearing story of friendship and love in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? The film, released in 2008, follows the journey of two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who date other people before discovering that they are meant for each other. Starring Imran Khan and Genelia DSouza, this film has won the hearts of many.

The film also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Over the years, many fans have expressed a desire to see a sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Recently, Imran Khan spoke about the possibility of a sequel to the 2008 film.

In an interview with India Today, Imran Khan shared his thoughts on the prospect of a sequel to the film. The actor said that the 2008 film did not need a sequel because it was not a plot-driven film.

In Jaane Tu, it is a kind of film where the emotional journeys of the characters are the climax of the plot and because of that, to have a sequel, one then has to reopen their emotionality which may or may not work. Sequels are usually for plot-driven films, not character-driven (sic) films, Imran explained.

Imran explained that in action films like Spider-Man, there is always a new villain, so you can keep making more films because the plot drives him. Like in the action franchise, Spiderman has to swap the villain at the end of the film. One bad guy, another bad guy. So because it's plot based, you can always create another one (sic).

One where your whole journey is a character journey and the journey of these characters finding love, who they are and ending up here (together). The only way to readdress it is to push it, open it and create it. I don't know if it works (sic), the actor added about the Jaane Tu sequel.

On the work front, Imran Khan is all set to return to Bollywood after nine years, which is a big deal for him. According to a report by Peepingmoon.com, Imran is embarking on a new phase of his career, with the support of his uncle and mentor, Aamir Khan. Aamir played a key role in Imran's career from the beginning, introducing him as a child actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and then as the lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008.

Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is a sub-editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves the deep dive…Read More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/imran-khan-on-jaane-tu-ya-jaane-na-sequel-reopening-the-emotionality-may-or-may-not-work-8908062.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos