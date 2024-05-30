PM Modis remark on Mahatma Gandhis global recognition sparks backlash on social media

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement suggesting that Mahatma Gandhi was largely unknown to the world until the release of the film “Gandhi” in 1982 has triggered a wave of criticism and disbelief on social media platforms.

During an interview with a news channel, PM Modi remarked that the film, directed by Richard Attenborough and starring Ben Kingsley in the lead role, played a pivotal role in introducing Gandhi to a global audience . This claim was met with widespread opposition from politicians, historians and public figures, who pointed to Gandhi's well-documented international influence long before the film's release.

Critics have emphasized Gandhi's global prominence, which was established through his leadership in the Indian independence movement and his advocacy of nonviolent resistance. They highlighted his impact on international leaders and movements, such as the Civil Rights Movement in the United States, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

Prominent personalities and social media users have shared historical evidence of Gandhi's international recognition, citing his numerous speeches, writings and meetings with world leaders, which cemented his status as a global icon of peace and non-violence .

Politicians from all sides expressed their disapproval of the Prime Minister's comments. Opposition leaders have accused Modi of undermining Gandhi's legacy and distorting historical facts. They pointed out that Gandhi's philosophy and actions had inspired countless individuals and movements around the world long before the 1982 biographical film told his story to a new generation.

No one knew about Mahatma Gandhi until a film was made about him. -Narendra Modi He must have lost his mind… pic.twitter.com/ZJYxXd8ClH – Shantanu (@shaandelhite) May 29, 2024

Modi is back with a new deviation. He says the world only learned about Mahatma Gandhi after a film was made about him in 1982. These are photos of Mahatma Gandhi's visits to London, Switzerland and Paris in the 1930s, overrun by crowds wherever he went. He was the… pic.twitter.com/3jpejHq7ZA – Kerala Congress (@INCKerala) May 29, 2024

Narendra “Shameless” Modi strikes again

“No one knew Mahatma Gandhi before the release of the film 'Gandhi' in 1982” After countless attacks on Nehru, this shameless man now attacks Mahatma Gandhi. The level of insecurity is staggering, what a pathetic man! … pic.twitter.com/9A4Eh7NMkv – G. Sundarrajan (@SundarajanG) May 29, 2024

So Gandhi, the film was made because he was unknown, no one knew him or India's freedom struggle. Martin Luther King Jr had never heard of him. Nor Nelson Mandela. Forget Barack Obama. This is becoming too ridiculous for words. In comparison, bhais seem less funny. – Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) May 29, 2024

Modi has lost his mind. He says no one knew about Mahatma Gandhi before the 1982 film Gandhi.

Below, the Mahatma is greeted by a huge crowd of ordinary British citizens in London on September 22, 1931, in the very country he was fighting against for Indian independence. https://t.co/4VMmgsctoQ pic.twitter.com/CBZhTjrMcY —Dr. Jason Philip. MS, MCh (@Jasonphilip8) May 29, 2024

Nelson Mandela led his entire movement against apartheid in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King led his movement against racism in the United States attributing it to the Mahatma. World leaders have always quoted Gandhi in their speeches at the UN.

Modi didn't know Gandhi before the film Gandhi… https://t.co/iQX6EjZHa9 – Shahid Siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) May 29, 2024

“No one in the world knew Mahatma Gandhi before the filming of the film” Narendra Modi.

Now read this thread by @samjawed65 debunk the false claim. pic.twitter.com/7I5RiS7peS https://t.co/G5FMQl3gTu – Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 29, 2024

Modi says the world knows about Gandhi because of the film Gandhi. This man and his false stories are endless. pic.twitter.com/j3fy6xDulq – Narundar (@NarundarM) May 29, 2024

– Mahatma Gandhi declared person of the year 1931 by TIMES – Mahatma Gandhi, the most talked about man in the world, 1930, Hawk Eye, USA But according to Modi, Gandhi only became famous when a film was made on him. you can't really expect a “political science” graduate to know all this pic.twitter.com/7ZOVdXUYNq — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) May 29, 2024

Apparently, no one in the world knew about Mahatma Gandhi before the release of the film “Gandhi”. Fact: More than 50 countries had Gandhi statues long before the film was released. pic.twitter.com/Gt6B6oqDOa – Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) May 29, 2024

“No one goes to see Mahatma Gandhi” – PM @Narendra Modi. In an unfortunate turn of events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has questioned the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, the great figure of the Indian independence movement who is respected and revered around the world. Modi Ji, Mahatma Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/FMAHfSpgi7 – Indian Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 29, 2024

Have you seen a bigger fool than him? He says the world came to know Mahatma after a film was made on him!! Is that also why he speaks with such confidence? What an insult to Mahatma Gandhi! pic.twitter.com/kwpbVIyz8G – Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) May 29, 2024

