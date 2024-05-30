NATO ally Erdogan blames US for Palestinian deaths in Gaza, denounces vampire Netanyahu





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a key NATO ally, has accused the United States of being responsible for “genocide” in Gaza, while calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a bloodthirsty “vampire.” Erdogan made the comments in a speech to the Turkish Parliament, after a recent Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians in Rafah. Although several other NATO members have criticized Israel over its war in Gaza, the Turkish president may have gone so far as to show support for Hamas. His remarks Wednesday denouncing Israel and Netanyahu were his strongest yet, comparing the prime minister to a supernatural monster. “The world is witnessing the barbarity of a sick man, a maniac, a psychopath and a blood-eating vampire called Netanyahu,” Erdogan said. “Israel is not only a threat to Gaza but to all humanity,” Erdogan said. “No state is safe until Israel respects international law and feels bound by international law. » After denouncing Netanyahu, he then blamed the “genocide” on the United States, one of his closest allies. Oh, the American state, this blood is also on your hands,” Erdogan said. “You are responsible for this genocide at least as much as Israel. Oh, heads of state and government of Europe, you are also a party to the Israeli genocide, to this barbarity, to this vampiric act of Israel, because you have remained silent. The remarks are sure to strain already frosty relations between the United States and Turkey, whose public differences have reached new heights amid the war in Gaza. Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, is openly supported by Turkey. In March, Erdogan reaffirmed his support for the group while calling Israel “Nazi.” No one can make us call Hamas a terrorist organization. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them, he said. said. Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis,” he added. Tensions between the United States and Turkey have persisted for years under Erdogan's government, which has seen the country shift in an increasingly authoritarian and Islamist direction. The United States has, however, struggled to distance itself from Turkey, as it occupies one of the most strategically vital positions in the world, owning the Dardanelles Strait and having NATO's second-largest standing army, just behind the United States. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Palestinian authorities say the deadly fire that killed around 45 civilians and injured hundreds more earlier this week was sparked by an Israeli airstrike. Israeli authorities dispute this claim, saying the fire was started by secondary explosions, likely from Hamas weapons caches. Netanyahu issued a rare apology for the strike, calling it a “tragic mistake.” The strike drew condemnation around the world. This came just days after the International Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed during the war.

