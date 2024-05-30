China 'pained' by situation in Gaza, President Xi Jinping tells Egyptian leader Sissi

China deeply saddened by 'extremely serious' humanitarian situation in Gaza, President Xi Jinping says during visit Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, while reiterating Beijing's call to avoid a spillover of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Xi's comments come amid growing fears of a broader escalation after a Egyptian soldier killed in clash with Israeli troops near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Meeting Sissi in Beijing on Wednesday, Xi also promised to cooperate more with Egypt in areas ranging from trade and investment to international affairs, as Beijing takes a closer interest in the Middle East and Middle East. African links in the shadow of the growing rivalry between China and the United States.

Their talks took place a day before the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. Sissi and three other Arab heads of state will attend the opening ceremony on Thursday, and Xi will deliver the opening speech.

Describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “extremely serious”, Xi told Sisi that “an immediate ceasefire” was “imperative”, calling for preventing the conflict from spilling over.

China is willing to cooperate with Egypt in the regional mediation process, Xi added, reiterating Beijing's long-standing support for “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

“China is ready to work with Egypt… to promote a rapid, comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue,” Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state television channel CCTV. .

Sisi, who earlier this year declared Egypt's “full support” for the Palestinian cause, said his country “greatly appreciates” China's “righteous approach and stance” on the issues Palestinians, and that he would “maintain close communication” with Beijing on this issue.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Sissi highlighted “the seriousness of Israeli military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah and their serious humanitarian, security and political consequences.”

During their talks, Xi also promised closer cooperation with Egypt in areas such as medicine, communication and information, as well as new energy sectors, while maintaining investment ties in traditional areas such as infrastructure and industry.

Sisi echoed Xi's call, adding that Egypt hoped to strengthen exchanges on artificial intelligence, food security and finance.

The official statement from Cairo also said that Sisi “would like to affirm that the highest priority is given to safeguarding water security in Egypt.”

Egypt faces a severe water shortage and the country's lawmakers have called for cooperation with China on projects to develop and conserve water resources, due to its experience in the field.

Xi also said he supports Cairo to play a greater role in “international and regional affairs” through multilateral international platforms and frameworks, citing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS , two regional blocs largely led by Beijing.

Egypt became an SCO dialogue partner in 2022 and joined the BRICS group of emerging economies earlier this year.

Sisi's visit comes as the war in Gaza is in its seventh month and Israeli troops this week carry out deadly air and ground attacks on Rafah, a Palestinian town bordering Egypt.

Israeli tanks launched a ground offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza during second day Wednesdaydefying an order from the International Court of Justice to end its attacks on Palestinians sheltering there from widespread bombing.

The Israeli offensive has also sparked clashes with the Egyptian military, with at least one Egyptian border guard shot dead on Monday, plunging already strained bilateral relations to a new low.

The coffin of the Egyptian soldier killed in Rafah was returned to his hometown in Fayoum, Egypt, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters alt=The coffin of the Egyptian soldier killed in Rafah is returned to his hometown in Fayoum, Egypt, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters>

Yet Egypt – the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty and establish diplomatic relations with Israel 45 years ago – remains one of the most experienced mediators in the Middle East. Cairo is pushing for a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose deadly October 7 cross-border raid sparked the Israeli offensive.

Egypt, alongside the United States, also served as a mediator in the 1993 Oslo Accords. Recognized by Israel, these agreements allowed the Palestinian Authority – an interim governing body of a future Palestinian state – to controlling less than 20 percent of the West Bank region and most of the Gaza Strip. But Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007 after Hamas took control of the strip.

Beijing strongly supports Cairo's mediating role in the conflict and maintains close relations with it. Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his counterpart Sameh Shoukry a week after the outbreak of war in Gaza in October. visited Cairo in January to call for a peaceful solution.

Wang Jin, an associate professor at the Institute of Middle East Studies at Northwestern Chinese University, said the war in Gaza would certainly be a priority for Xi and Sissi, and that they might even ” adopt a new position.

“The meetings will certainly be related to the Palestinian-Israeli issue and also, because bilateral relations are also very important, so… there could be new positions on both issues,” he said .

“Egypt is an important partner of China among Middle Eastern countries and a traditional regional power in the Middle East; therefore, relations between China and Egypt are important to stabilize the situation with the whole from the Middle-East”.

Egypt is also a key player in the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure program led by Beijing.

Several multibillion-dollar deals from Chinese logistics, transportation and energy companies have flooded into Egypt in recent years, particularly in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Between 2017 and 2022, Chinese investment in Egypt increased by 317 percent, while US investment in Egypt fell by 31 percent during the same period.

Major agreements signed last year include a $6.75 billion deal between Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone and state-owned China Energy Engineering Corporation to develop green ammonia and green hydrogen projects, and an $8 billion deal with Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group to establish a potassium chloride production site.

Egypt also joined the electric vehicle effort of China, the world's largest new energy maker, amid accusations of overcapacity from the United States and Europe . Egyptian company GV Investments will begin local production of Chinese state-owned FAW Group's cheapest electric vehicle model in the first quarter of 2025.

China was Egypt's second largest trading partner in 2022, after the United Arab Emirates and followed by the United States.

Egypt's imports from China almost doubled from about $8 billion in 2017 to $14.4 billion in 2022. Exports to China fell from about $693 million in 2017 to $1. 8 billion dollars.

Xi is also expected to meet this week with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Tunisian President Kais Saied and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan..

The leaders, who will make state visits to China, will all attend the opening ceremony of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum on Thursday.

Established 20 years ago during a visit to Cairo by then Chinese President Hu Jintao, the forum is a mechanism between China and the 22 Arab League states, which also includes Saudi Arabia, the Iraq, Palestine, Kuwait and Qatar.

This will be the first meeting of the forum since the start of the war in Gaza.

