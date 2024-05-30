Donald Trump's Hush-Money trial is a referendum on the truth





Closing arguments in Donald Trump's secret trial have concluded, and a jury is now deciding Trump's fate in a Manhattan courtroom. But in many ways, it is the truth itself that is being tested.

In recent weeks, jurors have heard arguments about Trump's alleged attempt to misinform Americans and influence the 2016 presidential election by falsifying business records and hiding secret payments to the film actress for adults Stormy Daniels. Depending on your view of Trump, the trial is either a much-anticipated moment of accountability or a politically motivated case of prosecutorial overreach. But this case represents much more than the former president's guilt or innocence: It is a referendum on whether facts and the law still matter. Depending on one's view of the case, the verdict will likely be seen as a commitment to the rule of law or a miscarriage of justice.

First comes the observation of the facts. In our post-truth age, a jury's quest for facts may seem like an antiquated notion. Yet every day, in courtrooms across America, randomly selected citizens come together to sort facts from evidence and deliver verdicts. Their verdicts, which hold people accountable for their crimes, are what guarantee the rule of law.

In Trump's case, the jury will soon deliberate whether Trump falsified business records regarding the $130,000 payment to Daniels with the intent of covering up violations of election and tax laws. According to testimony from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the October 2016 release of a recording of Trump making disparaging comments about groping women at an open mic for the television show Access Hollywood made it imperative to prevent further disclosure of sexual impropriety before the election. Unless Trump stopped Americans from learning about his alleged act of adultery, Cohen said, Trump believed his campaign would face total disaster. Additionally, David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, testified at trial that in August 2016, shortly after Trump became the Republican Party's nominee for president, he paid $150,000 to silence the former model. Playboy Karen McDougal on extramarital affair with Trump.

Some critics of the case argue that there is nothing illegal about paying silence money and that charges would not have been filed at all if the defendant's name had been anything other than Donald Trump. Testimony during the trial revealed that other famous men had made deals with AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, to kill stories alleging extramarital affairs.

But this criticism misses the point. It is not just the payment of hush money that constitutes the crime. This is a cover-up by someone who is running for president. Running for public office comes with the responsibility of filing accurate campaign finance reports. The indictment charges that when Trump allegedly caused 34 checks, invoices and accounting entries to be falsely characterized as legal fees, he intended to conceal violations of federal and state campaign finance laws as well. as tax laws. New York law makes it a crime to conspire to promote or prevent the election of a candidate by illegal means. Federal law prohibits corporate contributions, like the one made by AMI, and limits the amount of individual contributions to $2,700, well below the $130,000 allegedly contributed by Cohen. When Trump reimbursed Cohen, he allegedly falsely characterized the payments as income, resulting in a tax liability.

In addition to violating the law, the alleged scheme, if true, also betrays the trust of the American people. Voters have the right to know the facts about a candidate when they vote. If candidates can covertly manipulate public perception to serve their own interests, they undermine the public's ability to make fact-based decisions.

Jurors will decide whether the prosecution has met its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt and return a verdict. The prosecution case is far from perfect. Both Daniels and Cohen admitted to making prior inconsistent statements. Cohen, who was imprisoned for perjury, even admitted to stealing money from the former president. Even if convicted, as a first-time offender, it is unlikely that Trump would face any significant prison time or be barred from the ballot as the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president. But the verdict will likely elicit strong opinions, even from people who haven't listened to all the evidence or examined all the exhibits, as the jury did.

This is where the rule of law will be tested. As a former prosecutor, I was trained to argue zealously in court, but to accept the jury's verdict respectfully, even if it was not the decision I had sought. I have learned to recognize that reasonable minds can disagree and that maintaining public confidence in our legal system is more important than obtaining a conviction in a particular case. Supporting our legal system means we focus on a fair process and tolerate decisions we disagree with. Otherwise, our criminal justice system would collapse.

But throughout this trial, Trump and his supporters have led the public to distrust the fairness of the trial. Trump called the case a sham and a show trial of Biden, even though the case was brought by a state court prosecutor outside the president's federal chain of command. Trump called Judge Juan Merchan corrupt and very confrontational. Trump even falsely claimed that the silence order taken to prevent either side from making comments outside of court about witnesses, court staff and jurors prevented him from testifying, a misunderstanding which Judge Merchan corrected in the record, but a narrative that Trump can use to explain. a decision not to testify.

On May 14, a group of Republican members of Congress attended the trial, dressed in identical navy blue suits, white shirts and red ties. Outside the courthouse, they spoke to the media and House Speaker Mike Johnson disparaged all of the criminal cases pending against Trump. These are politically motivated trials and it is a shame, he said. This is election interference. Their unity and uniforms indicated allegiance to one man and the rule of law.

Their stunt was the latest chapter in Trump's playbook of denigrating institutions that might stand in his way. By undermining public trust in potential critics, Trump can downplay their inevitable criticisms as illegitimate. It is to blunt potential criticism that he characterizes the media as enemies of the people and career civil servants as the deep state. And now, according to Trump, any suit filed to hold him accountable for alleged criminal conduct is mere election interference. Not only do these assertions provide pretexts for defense against Trump, but they also tend to reduce public confidence in democratic institutions.

The jury's decision in this case will end this trial. But public opinion will deliver a verdict on the truth and the future of our faith in the justice system.

