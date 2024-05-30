Johnson vows to carry on after double by-election humiliation

Boris Johnson said he would press on after his authority suffered a series of blows following a double by-election defeat that triggered the resignation of a Cabinet minister.

The Prime Minister admitted on Friday that it was difficult to lose the former Conservative stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats and hand Wakefield to Labour.

But, speaking 6,000 miles away in Rwanda, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit, Mr Johnson pledged to listen to voters after the Tories' dramatic loss in the Devonshire constituency.

Conservative Party co-chair Oliver Dowden resigned, saying he and Tory supporters were distressed and disappointed by recent events and telling Mr Johnson that someone had to take responsibility.

Mr Johnson spoke by phone to Chancellor Rishi Sunak for his daily meeting after receiving a warning call from Mr Dowden after a morning swim at his hotel.

Speaking to the media, Mr Johnson said he would take responsibility but insisted the cost of living crisis was the most important issue for voters and it was true that mid-term, post-war governments lose by-elections.

It is absolutely true that we had difficult results in the by-elections. They reflect, I think, a lot of things, but we have to recognize that voters are going through a difficult time right now, he said at the Kigali conference center.

I think as a government I need to listen to what people are saying, particularly about the difficulties they face because of the cost of living, which I think for most people is problem number A.

We must recognize that we need to do more and we certainly will; We will continue to address people's concerns until we get past this patch.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Mr Johnson added: I of course take responsibility for the Government's electoral performance.

In the rural constituency of Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, the Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000-vote Conservative majority to win, while Labor reclaimed Wakefield.

The election, triggered by the resignation of two disgraced Conservatives, offered voters the chance to decide on the prime minister just weeks after 148 of his MPs voted against him in a vote of confidence.

Mr Dowden, who was due to appear at the government's morning press conference before resigning, said in his letter to the Prime Minister that the by-election was the latest in a series of very poor results for our party.

Our supporters are upset and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings, he said.

The letter sent by Oliver Dowden to Boris Johnson

We cannot continue business as usual. Someone has to take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.

The MP ended his letter by saying: I want to emphasize that this is a deeply personal decision that I have made alone.

I will remain, as always, loyal to the Conservative Party.

A Conservative party source said Mr Johnson was in his hotel swimming pool at 6am Kigali time and was surprised to receive the call from Mr Dowden warning him that he was about to resign.

Mr Johnson then had his usual daily meeting with Mr Sunak, this time by telephone, and with chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris, the source added.

Despite the political drama, Mr Johnson reportedly intends to stay the course in Rwanda before heading to the G7 summit in Germany.

Not participating in the G7 would be an abdication of all responsibility for any prime minister, the source said.

A swing of almost 30% from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats gave Richard Foord a majority of 6,144 in Tiverton and Honiton.

The vote was triggered by the resignation of Neil Parish after he was caught watching pornography in Parliament.

The new Lib Dem MP used his acceptance speech to call on Mr Johnson to leave, and leave now, saying his victory had sent shockwaves through British politics.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said it was time for Tory MPs to finally do the right thing and sack him.

In Wakefield, Simon Lightwood was elected with a majority of 4,925 votes, on a 12.7% swing from the Conservatives to Labour.

Former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan has resigned after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, a crime for which he was jailed for 18 months.

Wakefield was one of the so-called red wall seats won by the Conservatives in the 2019 general election after having been Labor since the 1930s.

Mr Lightwood said: The people of Wakefield have spoken for the British people.

They said without reservation: Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said: Wakefield has shown that the country has lost confidence in the Conservatives.

This result is a clear judgment on a Conservative Party running out of energy and ideas. Britain deserves better.

He said the result showed Labor was back on the side of working people, winning seats where they had previously lost and ready to enter government.