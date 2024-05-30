Trump trial ends first day of jury deliberations without verdict





As the jury considers its verdict, it's worth revisiting the basics of the prosecution's case against Trump.

Trump is accused of signing on to a scheme to illegally falsify records, in an attempt to conceal Cohen's $130,000 “hush money” payment to Daniels in 2016. The scheme was intended to circumvent election law and to keep the payment secret, according to prosecutors. say.

They claim Trump falsely represented reimbursements of the $130,000 payment as monthly checks for ongoing legal services, paid during the first year of his presidency. Each of the 34 counts corresponds to a receipt, invoice or check from payments to Cohen.

Through a series of witnesses, the prosecution began its case by laying out a broader “catch and kill” plan to suppress negative stories about Trump during the 2016 election.

David Pecker was CEO of American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer tabloid, in 2016. A longtime friend of Trump's, Pecker testified about how he, Trump and Cohen devised a plan to prevent stories from prejudicial comments about Trump do not surface. in the months leading up to the elections. The Enquirer also published negative articles about Trump's opponents and positive articles about him. Pecker said the tabloid would publish Cohen's articles before they were published.

Pecker agreed to be the campaign's “eyes and ears” during a meeting at Trump Tower in August 2015, he told the jury. The “catch and kill” effort resulted in the removal of three stories: those of Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal and Dino Sajudin. AMI purchased the rights to McDougal and Sajudin's stories, while Cohen paid Daniels himself.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said AMI's purchase of items on behalf of then-candidate Trump in coordination with the campaign amounted to an illegal campaign contribution. Steinglass said it “turned out to be one of the most valuable contributions anyone made to the campaign. It could very well be what got Trump elected.”

At its core, this is a documents case, and through witnesses like Jeff McConney, former controller of the Trump Organization, and Deborah Tarasoff, who runs the company's payroll, the prosecution has explained to the jury the allegedly falsified business records and numerous documents that they believe support this challenge.

Prosecutors showed bank statements, emails, text messages and call logs during the trial. They also showed two documents in the handwriting of Allen Weisselberg and McConney laying out reimbursement calculations for Cohen, which they called “smoking gun evidence.”

They have woven a timeline of events that they say can lead to only one conclusion: that the trade documents were falsified with Trump's knowledge, and that it was part of a larger effort to support Trump's candidacy and to prevent voters from knowing potentially damaging information beforehand. the 2016 election.

