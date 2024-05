China's Xi meets Egyptian leader Sissi in Beijing

BEIJING President Xi Jinping welcomed his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Beijing on Wednesday, as the Chinese capital hosts a number of Arab dignitaries for a forum it hopes will deepen ties with the region. Several Arab leaders are visiting Beijing this week, which seeks to present a “common voice” on the conflict between Israel and Hamas and improve cooperation. Xi met Sissi in a grand ceremony outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Wednesday afternoon, state media footage showed, with the two countries' national anthems blaring. Cairo said the two would discuss “regional and international issues of common interest.” “Discussions will focus on ways to forge closer bilateral relations and open broader prospects for cooperation in a range of areas,” the Egyptian presidency said. Beijing has sought closer ties with Arab states in recent years and last year brokered détente between Tehran and its longtime foe Saudi Arabia. He has also always been supportive of the Palestinian cause and in favor of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And Beijing hosted rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah last month for “in-depth and frank talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation.” UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a host of other regional leaders and diplomats, are also among the delegates attending the forum. Xi is set to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Beijing said, aiming to build a “common consensus” between China and Arab states. High on the agenda will be the war between Israel and Hamas, which Xi has called for an “international peace conference” to resolve. “Strategic opportunity” China sees a “strategic opportunity to strengthen its reputation and position in the Arab world” by framing its efforts to end this conflict against American inaction, Ahmed Aboudouh, associate researcher at the Middle East program, told AFP. East and North Africa from Chatham House. “This, in turn, serves Beijing’s desire to undermine U.S. credibility and influence in the region,” he said. “The longer the war, the easier it is for China to pursue this goal,” he added. On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his counterparts from Yemen and Sudan in Beijing, saying he hoped to “strengthen solidarity and coordination” with the Arab world. He also raised China's concerns over disruptive attacks on Red Sea shipping by Iran-backed Houthi forces acting in solidarity with Hamas along with his Yemeni counterpart Shayea Mohsen al-Zindani. “China calls for ending harassment of civilian ships and ensuring the safety of Red Sea waterways,” the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xinhua News Agency as saying.

