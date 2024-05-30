Connect with us

Congress complaints to EC over PM Modi's Kanyakumari retreat: Tactics to stay in the headlines

The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, claiming that Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi's proposed meditation visit to Kanyakumari violates the silent period provision of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid Lok Sabha elections.

Modi is expected to meditate at the Rock Memorial, a monument built as a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari after the climax of the Lok Sabha election campaign on May 30, according to BJP leaders.

The silent period is used by the ECI to describe a 48-hour period during which political parties and candidates are not allowed to campaign.

The Congress, in its complaint, pointed out that Prime Minister Modi's meditation retreat was a violation of the period of silence that was about to begin in Varanasi. “Withdrawal is a tactic” by the prime minister to either continue his campaign or “grab headlines,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

We complained that Prime Minister Modi announced that he would sit for 'Maun Vrat' from the evening of May 30… The period of silence would extend from 7 am on May 30 to June 1. This is a violation of the model. Code of conduct.” added Singhvi.

Varanasi will vote for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. Notably, in 2019 also, Prime Minister Modi had visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines before the results of that year's Lok Sabha elections were declared, when he got elected for a second consecutive term.

What did Congress complain about?

On 28/05/2024, several news agencies reported about a trip that Shri Narendra Modi would be making to Kanyakumari, where he would undertake 48 hours of meditation on 29 May 2024 Dhyan Mandapam, starting 30/05/2024. The said trip would be widely televised and would therefore take place during the 48-hour silent period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Shri Narendra Modi is contesting,” the Congress complaint said.

“Through this meditation journey, Shri Narendra Modi is attempting to circumvent the 48-hour period of silence and unfairly exploit the ethno-cultural significance of the chosen location in order to strengthen his campaign and maximize his share of voice” , adds the complaint.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress would complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari was televised, saying it would be a violation of the electoral MCC.

Published: May 29, 2024, 8:04 PM IST

