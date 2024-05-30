Politics
China's efforts to take control of Taiwan without firing a single shot
China is not only trying to intimidate Taiwan militarily, it is also working harder than ever to make Taiwan's leaders appear corrupt, public institutions appear fragile, and the military appear weak in order to undermine trust. of the public in government. At the same time, China is stockpiling new cyberweapons that could potentially cripple Taiwan's infrastructure in times of crisis. The goal is essentially to achieve annexation without resorting to a full military invasion, according to a new report by Booz Allen Hamilton.
Just days after Taiwan's new president, William Lai, delivered his inauguration speech last week, the Chinese military began large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, called Joint Sword 2024. But don't let the theatrics fool you, the researchers said. The PRC wants the option to seize Taiwan by force, but only if it feels its hand is being forced to act, said a Booz analyst Allen Hamilton who worked on the report. Defense One.
The exercises followed months of active social media influence campaigning aimed at both Chinese and regional audiences, moves that were not solely designed to promote China's preferred candidate, the report noted.
By crafting narratives portraying the government as corrupt, incompetent, or both, the PRC seeks to destabilize Taiwan's political environment. This approach not only sows internal discord, but also threatens to weaken Taiwan's global standing. The success of this tactic depends on the PRC's ability to take advantage of citizens' existing concerns and exacerbate them, thereby deepening divisions within Taiwanese society, the report said.
The researcher said Defense One that China's goal is to convince the people, from leaders and politicians to average citizens, to abandon the cause of a free and independent Taiwan.
The PRC is really concerned with control of the cognitive domain. You need to control the systems on which the information resides, the context in which we discuss the information, but also how that ultimately affects the way we make decisions. So that's what these information operations are trying to do is try to influence decision making.
China would much prefer to seize Taiwan without resorting to military violence, the analyst said. But first we must create an appearance of superiority, not only militarily, but in virtually every other area of human activity. One way to do this is to accumulate so-called “zero-day” cyberattacks, essentially cyberattacks against which no defense exists, aimed at paralyzing essential services and even the military.
The PRC's implementation of a 2021 zero-day disclosure law appears to show that Beijing is stockpiling vulnerabilities in industrial control systems (ICS), the report notes. The law requires software and hardware makers to report vulnerabilities to Beijing within two days of discovery and restricts public disclosure and sharing with foreign entities until they are resolved.
For months, U.S. officials have said China is becoming increasingly bold in targeting institutions with cyberattacks, as evidenced by the Volt Typhoon hacking group targeting U.S. infrastructure. But China is still seeking to carefully manage escalating cyber effects, the analyst said.
All these efforts are linked to trying to maximize the perception of China as strong, while sowing doubt in the minds of Taiwan's leaders, he said.
As the report notes, the PRC's engagement in overt forms of national power, such as military posturing, economic initiatives, and diplomatic pressure, often coincides with stealthy cyber operations. This trend suggests that overt PRC actions in any area are relevant indicators of accompanying cyber strategies aimed at complementing and strengthening these public efforts.
The report presents a variety of recommendations on what to do about China's interconnected campaign of intimidation. One of the most important: strengthening the cyber defenses of regional actors around Taiwan, which would strengthen the cyber resilience of Taiwan itself.
Other countries in the broader Indo-Pacific region play a crucial role in resisting the PRC's attempts to shift the balance of power in the region. By strengthening the cyber capabilities of these regional partners, the United States not only counters the PRC's growing influence but also ensures a united front against potential cyber threats. This is crucial to maintaining stability and deterring aggression in this geopolitically sensitive area.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2024/05/chinas-effort-take-over-taiwan-without-firing-shot/396975/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New EU fingerprint travel rules start in October | BBC News
- China's efforts to take control of Taiwan without firing a single shot
- Congress complaints to EC over PM Modi's Kanyakumari retreat: Tactics to stay in the headlines
- A Guide to West Hollywood: What to Do, See and Eat
- Blues bow out in tennis quarter-finals
- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Summer 2024 could be wettest in 100 years
- US warns Europe to take China's aid to Russia seriously – POLITICO
- Russia adds exiled actor Panin to list of terrorists, extremists
- Big Ten football coaches dish on Penn State in an anonymous survey
- How to integrate recycled materials into the fashion supply chain
- Diane Abbott row overshadows Labour's health policy