China's efforts to take control of Taiwan without firing a single shot

China is not only trying to intimidate Taiwan militarily, it is also working harder than ever to make Taiwan's leaders appear corrupt, public institutions appear fragile, and the military appear weak in order to undermine trust. of the public in government. At the same time, China is stockpiling new cyberweapons that could potentially cripple Taiwan's infrastructure in times of crisis. The goal is essentially to achieve annexation without resorting to a full military invasion, according to a new report by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Just days after Taiwan's new president, William Lai, delivered his inauguration speech last week, the Chinese military began large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, called Joint Sword 2024. But don't let the theatrics fool you, the researchers said. The PRC wants the option to seize Taiwan by force, but only if it feels its hand is being forced to act, said a Booz analyst Allen Hamilton who worked on the report. Defense One.

The exercises followed months of active social media influence campaigning aimed at both Chinese and regional audiences, moves that were not solely designed to promote China's preferred candidate, the report noted.

By crafting narratives portraying the government as corrupt, incompetent, or both, the PRC seeks to destabilize Taiwan's political environment. This approach not only sows internal discord, but also threatens to weaken Taiwan's global standing. The success of this tactic depends on the PRC's ability to take advantage of citizens' existing concerns and exacerbate them, thereby deepening divisions within Taiwanese society, the report said.

The researcher said Defense One that China's goal is to convince the people, from leaders and politicians to average citizens, to abandon the cause of a free and independent Taiwan.

The PRC is really concerned with control of the cognitive domain. You need to control the systems on which the information resides, the context in which we discuss the information, but also how that ultimately affects the way we make decisions. So that's what these information operations are trying to do is try to influence decision making.

China would much prefer to seize Taiwan without resorting to military violence, the analyst said. But first we must create an appearance of superiority, not only militarily, but in virtually every other area of ​​human activity. One way to do this is to accumulate so-called “zero-day” cyberattacks, essentially cyberattacks against which no defense exists, aimed at paralyzing essential services and even the military.

The PRC's implementation of a 2021 zero-day disclosure law appears to show that Beijing is stockpiling vulnerabilities in industrial control systems (ICS), the report notes. The law requires software and hardware makers to report vulnerabilities to Beijing within two days of discovery and restricts public disclosure and sharing with foreign entities until they are resolved.

For months, U.S. officials have said China is becoming increasingly bold in targeting institutions with cyberattacks, as evidenced by the Volt Typhoon hacking group targeting U.S. infrastructure. But China is still seeking to carefully manage escalating cyber effects, the analyst said.

All these efforts are linked to trying to maximize the perception of China as strong, while sowing doubt in the minds of Taiwan's leaders, he said.

As the report notes, the PRC's engagement in overt forms of national power, such as military posturing, economic initiatives, and diplomatic pressure, often coincides with stealthy cyber operations. This trend suggests that overt PRC actions in any area are relevant indicators of accompanying cyber strategies aimed at complementing and strengthening these public efforts.

The report presents a variety of recommendations on what to do about China's interconnected campaign of intimidation. One of the most important: strengthening the cyber defenses of regional actors around Taiwan, which would strengthen the cyber resilience of Taiwan itself.

Other countries in the broader Indo-Pacific region play a crucial role in resisting the PRC's attempts to shift the balance of power in the region. By strengthening the cyber capabilities of these regional partners, the United States not only counters the PRC's growing influence but also ensures a united front against potential cyber threats. This is crucial to maintaining stability and deterring aggression in this geopolitically sensitive area.